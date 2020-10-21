BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramp, the leading provider of enterprise video delivery solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, named Ramp eCDN as a 2020 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Award winner.



With Ramp eCDN, companies can significantly reduce the bandwidth needed to stream live event and video on demand (VOD) on the corporate network. As the eCDN (enterprise content delivery network) for all enterprises, networks, use cases and streaming platforms, Ramp eCDN is comprised of three key components:

Ramp Multicast+: Using the multicast protocol, Multicast+ distributes a single stream of video across your network to reach every viewer versus multiple unicast streams. It is arguably the most efficient way to stream live videos on any corporate network.

Ramp OmniCache: OmniCache brings the video closer to viewers by storing the video content closer to viewers. As a result, both live and on-demand video has less distance to travel, saving precious network bandwidth for other business-critical applications.

Ramp P2P: Ideal for locations with limited infrastructure, P2P builds a peer network of client devices watching the same content to redistribute the video streams from one viewing device to another.



“So many people have realized the importance of video in employee communications and training, but it can have a huge impact on network performance,” said Anthony D’Amore, Co-CEO of Ramp. “Ramp is solely focused on solving network congestion created by enterprise streaming video, and we are honored Ramp eCDN was named a 2020 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Award winner.”

The TMC Labs Innovation Award is selected by the distinguished engineers at TMC Labs and honors products that have demonstrated innovation, unique features, and noteworthy developments toward improving communications technology.

“Ramp has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of the unified communications industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to more innovation from Ramp and their continued effort toward improving the future of the UC industry.”

The 2020 TMC Labs Innovation Award winners will be featured on INTERNET TELEPHONY online.

Ramp is focused on helping every organization tap into the power of live and on-demand streaming video. Our enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) solutions drastically reduce the bandwidth needed to stream uninterrupted, high-quality video on corporate networks. Using multicasting, video caching, P2P (peer-to-peer) networking, or any combination, Ramp is the eCDN for all—all enterprises, all networks, all use cases, and all streaming platforms. Ramp works with virtually any modern platform and is tightly integrated with leading streaming video solutions. Our software deploys entirely behind your firewall for maximum security and scales easily as demand for video grows. With centralized management, monitoring and insightful analytics, you get unprecedented visibility into and control over network performance to deliver the highest-quality viewer experience.

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities.

