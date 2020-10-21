Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive seat belt sensor market is poised to grow by 25.30 million units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. This report on automotive seat belt sensor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the improvising occupant safety across value chain and efforts by governing bodies to reduce accidents by regulating seat belts.
The automotive seat belt sensor market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the positive impact of installation of SBR on NCAP star rating as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive seat belt sensor market growth during the next few years.
The automotive seat belt sensor market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive seat belt sensor market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, CTS Corp., IEE SA, Littelfuse Inc., Nanjing Momao Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Olea Systems Inc., PIHER SENSORS AND CONTROLS SA, Standex International Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive seat belt sensor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Application
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
10. Appendix
