--The Pacira Innovation and Training Center of Tampa will provide clinicians with a flexible environment for hands-on learning--

PARSIPPANY, N.J., and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NADSAQ: PCRX), the leading provider of non-opioid pain management options, today announced the grand opening of the Pacira Innovation and Training Center of Tampa (the PITT). Designed to advance clinician understanding of the latest local, regional and field block approaches for managing pain, the PITT will provide an unparalleled training environment for healthcare providers working to reduce or eliminate patient exposure to opioids.

The PITT is a fully adaptable environment constructed with guidance and input from leaders in the field of regional anesthesia, and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and audio/visual capabilities to support a full range of educational events from didactic presentations to hands-on workshops.

“The rapid advancement of ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia techniques, coupled with longer-acting local anesthetics, have made it possible for clinicians to provide precise, prolonged non-opioid pain management for surgical procedures ranging from the chest wall and abdomen to the spine and major joints,” said Jeffrey Gadsden, MD, Chief of Orthopaedics, Plastics, and Regional Anesthesiology and Associate Professor of Anesthesiology at Duke University School of Medicine, and advisor to Pacira during the development of the PITT. “Clinician training on these new and evolving techniques is paramount to ensuring consistent patient outcomes and replicable results, and the Pacira Innovation and Training Center of Tampa will provide an unparalleled environment to advance this education.”

The PITT features several distinct training spaces including a simulation lab equipped with seven ultrasound scanning stations; a lecture hall featuring a 4.5-foot-tall by 24-foot-wide LCD video wall to support live, virtual and even global presentations; and a green-screen broadcast studio designed to livestream content with single or multiple hosts.

“The ability to share innovative best practice techniques and insights not only in a live format but also simultaneously with peers across the country and beyond is essential to advancing our understanding of the evolving discipline of regional and field blocks to manage acute pain,” said Jeffrey Gonzales, MD, regional anesthesiologist and President of Enhanced Recovery Anesthetic Consultants, who provided significant guidance to Pacira during PITT construction. “The Pacira Innovation and Training Center of Tampa is an important platform to facilitate the intersection of live hands-on instruction, virtual participation from experts in the field, and the creation of enduring educational materials to support optimal pain management techniques and protocols.”

Among other programs, Pacira will host ongoing workshops to train new users on best practice techniques for iovera° administration at the PITT. Led by healthcare professionals, these labs will include didactic lectures and hands-on trainings including live model nerve scanning and identification using ultrasound and peripheral nerve stimulation. The PITT will also serve as a venue for national anesthesia provider organizations to host their own workshops and training sessions.

“Non-opioid pain management provides the catalyst for the increasing shift of inpatient procedures to the 23-hour stay environment, which directly correlates with patient outcomes and satisfaction rates,” said Dave Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pacira. “We are pleased to open the Pacira Innovation and Training Center of Tampa, and to welcome clinicians to this space to continue to advance patient care through the latest innovations in non-opioid pain control techniques.”

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. is the leading provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for health care practitioners and their patients. The company’s long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera° system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

About ioveraº

The ioverao system is used to destroy tissue during surgical procedures by applying freezing cold. It can also be used to produce lesions in peripheral nervous tissue by the application of cold to the selected site for the blocking of pain. It is also indicated for the relief of pain and symptoms associated with osteoarthritis of the knee for up to 90 days. In one study, the majority of the patients suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee experienced pain and system relief beyond 150 days.1 The ioverao system’s “1×90” Smart Tip configuration (indicating one needle which is 90 mm long) can also facilitate target nerve location by conducting electrical nerve stimulation from a separate nerve stimulator. The ioverao system is not indicated for treatment of central nervous system tissue.

Important Safety Information

The ioverao system is contraindicated for use in patients with the following: Cryoglobulinemia; Paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria; cold urticaria; Raynaud’s disease; open and/or infected wounds at or near the treatment line. Potential complications: As with any surgical treatment that uses needle-based therapy, there is potential for temporary site-specific reactions, including but not limited to: bruising (ecchymosis); swelling (edema); inflammation and/or redness (erythema); pain and/or tenderness; altered sensation (localized dysesthesia). Typically, these reactions resolve with no physician intervention. Patients may help the healing process by applying ice packs to the affected sites, and by taking over-the counter analgesics.

