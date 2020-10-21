PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus today announced a collaboration to advance novel research on genetically driven diseases into therapeutic applications for patients.



“We are grateful to be collaborating with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, which is the largest academic health center in the Rocky Mountain region, a world-class medical destination, and home to one of the leading Personalized Medicine Centers in the country. We are excited to work together to translate life-changing discoveries from the lab into potential medicines for patients,” said BridgeBio CEO and founder Neil Kumar, Ph.D.

This collaboration comes on the heels of an eight-month pilot collaboration. Under the new, expanded collaboration, BridgeBio will support early-discovery research already underway in CU Anschutz labs and will accelerate promising therapies into the clinic in order to develop and ultimately commercialize therapies for patients. The collaboration’s structure focuses on close partnership, actionable feedback and joint touchpoints between the BridgeBio and the CU Anschutz research teams.

“This collaboration represents a new model between academia and the pharmaceutical industry. It provides all CU Anschutz faculty with the opportunity to translate cutting edge research in genetic science to patients with unmet needs,” said Kimberly Muller, Executive Director of CU Innovations. “BridgeBio is uniquely suited as a collaborator as they combine a novel drug discovery platform, with the processes needed to advance multiple individual therapies simultaneously. Together, we will find, develop and deliver breakthrough medicines for genetic diseases to patients as quickly and safely as possible.”

BridgeBio is determined to move away from traditional one-off interactions between drug development companies and research institutions and formalize collaborations that are built on trust, engagement, science and respect. The BridgeBio team is committed to acting responsibly with academic researchers who work around the clock to understand the mechanisms of genetically driven conditions and how we can best treat patients by targeting the disease source.



About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. For more information, please visit bridgebio.com .



About the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is a world-class medical destination at the forefront of transformative science, medicine, education, and healthcare. The campus encompasses the University of Colorado health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes, and two nationally ranked hospitals that treat more than 2 million adult and pediatric patients each year. Innovative, interconnected and highly collaborative, together we deliver life-changing treatments, patient care, professional training, and conduct world-renowned research powered by more than $500 million in research awards. For more information, visit https://www.cuanschutz.edu



About CU Innovations

CU Innovations, located on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, is a leading biomedical hub for industry partners, entrepreneurs, and investors to partner with CU researchers creating breakthrough technologies. With expertise in patents, copyrights, and licensing, CU Innovations helps to translate discovery into impact through transparent, flexible, best practice intellectual property management services. CU Innovations connects CU Anschutz researchers with a variety of commercialization programs in the University and the community. To learn more about CU Innovations visit cuanschutz.edu/cu-innovations.

BridgeBio Pharma Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements we make in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to expectations, plans, and prospects regarding our ability to build on the significant advances being made in CU Anschutz’s labs and translate them into meaningful medicines for patients in need, the success of current and future relationships with third-party collaborators and academic partners, and the potential ability of our product candidates to treat genetically driven diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, and are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made and are neither forecasts, promises nor guarantees. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the success of our product candidates to treat genetically driven diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, the success of our collaboration with CU Anschutz, as well as those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of BridgeBio Pharma’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and BridgeBio Pharma’s other SEC filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

