Press release 2019-10-21

ArcAroma´s subsidiary, ArcAroma Shanghai Ltd, have signed an evaluation agreement with a modern olive oil manufacturer in Zhonze, China. The operational period takes place at the client´s facility between October and December 2020. The agreement states that the client will confirm the future purchase of one oliveCEPT® unit, if the results meet the agreed targets.



The oliveCEPT® unit will be placed before malaxation in the production process, which is expected to result in between 5 to 10 percent increased extraction of Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO). The customer will optimize process time for shorter malaxation time during the season and the goal is to reach 10 to 15 minutes, i.e. a process efficiency of 30 minutes. If the agreed targets of the production period are achieved, the sales contract will amount to an order value of 150 000 EUR in the first or second quarter of 2021.

“China is a growing EVOO-market with a larger number of olive trees than there are in Andalusia in Spain. Our goal is for oliveCEPT® to become the technology standard in this growing market”, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

ArcAroma Shanghai Ltd, will be involved in the overall project management which includes installation, operation, staff training and testing of the machine. To date, this is ArcAroma´s second evaluation agreement on oliveCEPT® in China.

