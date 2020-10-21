The bioproduction segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the market for the drug discovery segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2020–2027.

New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Line Development Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type ; By Product ; Application ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978057/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing adoption of regenerative medicines, rising prevalence of cancer around the globe, and increasing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are among the major factors fueling the growth of this market.Moreover, consistent research in drug discovery is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.



However, the risk of cell line contamination hinders the growth of the cell line development market.Additionally, the APAC countries are facing challenges due to the rising prevalence of COVID-19.



As per the data of Worldometer, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region was 7,413,721 on September 2, 2020.In addition to the adverse effects of pandemic, uncertainty around economic recovery has affected the pharmaceutical industry in the region.



Major pharmaceutical companies in the region are engaged in the development of the potential COVID-19 vaccine, and research projects on other therapeutics have been put on hold; this is expected to hinder the growth of the cell line development market in APAC.



The cell line is an established cell culture, wherein the cells multiply in the apt growth medium and space for growth.Different cell lines are made from different cells.



Cell lines enable stepwise alterations in the structure, physiology, and genetic makeup of cells under a customized environment.



The global cell line development market is segmented by type, product, and application.Based on type, the market is segmented into primary cell lines, hybridomas, continuous cell lines, and recombinant cell lines.



The recombinant cell lines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the hybridomas segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on product, the cell line development market is segmented into equipment, and media and reagent.



The media and reagent segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Based on application, the cell line development market is segmented into drug discovery, bioproduction, and tissue engineering.



The bioproduction segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the market for the drug discovery segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2020–2027.



