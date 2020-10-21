New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Particle Size Analyzer Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03791460/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on particle size analyzer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing applications of nanotechnology and growing need for ensuring quality and performance of materials. In addition, growing applications of nanotechnology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The particle size analyzer market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes



The particle size analyzer market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Laser diffraction

• Dynamic light scattering

• Imaging

• Coulter principle

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies growing applications in the pharmaceutical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the particle size analyzer market growth during the next few years.



