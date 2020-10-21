Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Productivity Management Software Market by Deployment Type, Organization Size, Solution and Region: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Productivity Management Software Market size is expected to reach $99.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 15% CAGR during the forecast period.



Productivity management software serves different industry verticals, for example, IT and telecom, BFSI, medical services, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and others. Rising interest for productivity management software across various industries, for example, BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, and healthcare across the developed and developing economies, are anticipated to boost the market development. The expanded utilization of productivity management software to oversee and screen work cycles is expected to help in accomplishing faster turnarounds, resource productivity, decreased expense, and quicker cycles across different industry verticals.



The cognitive collaboration unites artificial intelligence, insights on data, and enterprise content with analytics to give contextual importance to calling, meeting, group cooperation, and communication of the contact center. It utilizes the intensity of deep analytics and cloud to ensure new degrees of intelligence and experiences to improve human engagement and cooperation. It delivers knowledge about individual's teams and inside gatherings - proximate awareness abilities help each member in a gathering with faces, names, and facts, while barring the noise and interruptions, other than additionally ensuring that there is no space between the communication and collaboration process. Business productivity can be followed by a company's capacity to effectively implement an overall strategy. Also, there is a directly proportional relation between business productivity and employee productivity. Organizations are generally embracing different devices to help workers in upgrading their productivity.



The growing adoption of cell phones and bring your own device (BYOD), which have expanded the workforce of mobile phones, are solid drivers in the market. The execution of cloud computing or AI in different business processes is reviving the market. Besides, huge data being created across businesses is impelling the requirement for acceptance of better data management procedures and it is driving the development of the market. Both data and processes are supported by business Productivity Software in each aspect of the business. It additionally helps in enhancing cloud computing and aides in better collaboration with customers, sellers, suppliers, employees, and customers. Business Productivity Software advances connectivity and assists groups with coordinate work, as it becomes easy to assess data from any place and anytime and business can be directed from any area, in the world, continuously.



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on the Solution, the market is segmented into Content Management & Collaboration, Structured Work Management, AI & Predictive Analytics, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Productivity Management Software Market. Companies such as Salesforce.com, Inc., Slack Technologies, Inc., and Adobe, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Monday.com Labs Ltd., Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



Companies Profiled

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Adobe, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Slack Technologies, Inc.

Monday.com Labs Ltd.

HyperOffice

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2016, Feb to 2020, Aug) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Productivity Management Software Market by Deployment Type

4.1 Global Cloud Productivity Management Software Market by Region

4.2 Global On-premise Productivity Management Software Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Productivity Management Software Market by Organization Size

5.1 Global Large Enterprises Productivity Management Software Market by Region

5.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Productivity Management Software Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Productivity Management Software Market by Solution

6.1 Global Content Management & Collaboration Productivity Management Software Market by Region

6.2 Global Structured Work Management Productivity Management Software Market by Region

6.3 Global AI & Predictive Analytics Productivity Management Software Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Productivity Management Software Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Productivity Management Software Market by Region

7.1 North America Productivity Management Software Market

7.2 Europe Productivity Management Software Market

7.3 Asia-Pacific Productivity Management Software Market

7.4 LAMEA Productivity Management Software Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Google, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Microsoft Corporation

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.2.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Salesforce.com, Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.3.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.3.6 SWOT Analysis

8.4 IBM Corporation

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.4.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.4.6 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Oracle Corporation

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.5.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.5.6 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Adobe, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.6.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.6.6 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.8 Slack Technologies, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.9 Monday.com Labs Ltd.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.10. HyperOffice

8.10.1 Company Overview



