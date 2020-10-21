Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Monetisation - A 5G Premium at Launch, Steadily Declining in the Long Run" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As telcos have been investing huge amounts of money in both 5G licenses and network upgrades, what kind of ROI could they expect from 5G in the consumer market?



This report addresses the following questions:

What kind of pricing strategies have the telcos implemented for wireless services?

What are the main segmentation criteria for their range of wireless services?

How important is the quality of service becoming in their offerings?

Where is 5G positioned in their range of services?

Are unlimited packages now mainstream for 5G?

What price do levels apply to 5G rate plans?

Is video bundled with 5G?

How are the telcos adding value to 5G? Does this include a 5G premium?

How can premium revenue grow from 5G, compared to 4G?

Over what timeframe?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. 4G/5G Range Segmentation

2.1. Volume still remains the main segmentation criteria for 4G/5G rate plans, but the quality of service is gaining momentum

2.2. Unlimited plans are widespread, in most cases as high-end plans

2.3. Content used to add value to offerings, through subsidiaries or partnerships

2.4. The focus of Korean operators on augmented reality as a driver for 5G



3. 5G Pricing Strategies

3.1. 5G pricing parameters remain largely identical to those used for 4G

3.2. 5G price range: significant distortion between countries and operators

3.3. 5G unlimited plan price levels: significant distortion between countries and operators



4. 5G Adding Value

4.1. Two main strategies for 5G services: continuity with 4G and adding value

4.2. 'Conquest' strategies mainly conducted in leading 5G countries: Korea and China

4.3. 4G/5G price ranges vary widely

4.4. 5G premium assessed at around 6 EUR in value-adding strategies

4.5. No 5G premium in the long run



5. Detailed Benchmark by Country

5.1. North America

USA: T-Mobile USA - AT&T - Verizon

5.2. Europe

Finland: Elisa - Telia Finland - DNA

France: Bouygues Telecom

Germany: T-Mobile - Vodafone - O2 Germany

Italy: TIM - Vodafone Italia - WindTre

Spain: Vodafone

United Kingdom: EE - Vodafone - O2 - '3'

Switzerland: Swisscom - Sunrise

5.3. Middle-East

Saudi Arabia: STC - Zain

United Arab Emirates: Etisalat - Du

5.4. Asia

Japan: NTT DoCoMo - KDDI - SoftBank

South Korea: KT - LG U+ - SKT

China: China Mobile - China Telecom

Companies Mentioned



3

AT&T

Bouygues Telecom

China Mobile

China Telecom

DNA

Du

EE

Elisa

Etisalat

KDDI

KT

LG U+

NTT DoCoMo

O2

SKT

SoftBank

Sprint

STC

Sunrise

Swisscom

Telia Finland

Telstra

TIM

T-Mobile

T-Mobile USA

Verizon

Vodafone UK, Spain, Italy

WindTre

Zain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/573hlb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900