As telcos have been investing huge amounts of money in both 5G licenses and network upgrades, what kind of ROI could they expect from 5G in the consumer market?
This report addresses the following questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. 4G/5G Range Segmentation
2.1. Volume still remains the main segmentation criteria for 4G/5G rate plans, but the quality of service is gaining momentum
2.2. Unlimited plans are widespread, in most cases as high-end plans
2.3. Content used to add value to offerings, through subsidiaries or partnerships
2.4. The focus of Korean operators on augmented reality as a driver for 5G
3. 5G Pricing Strategies
3.1. 5G pricing parameters remain largely identical to those used for 4G
3.2. 5G price range: significant distortion between countries and operators
3.3. 5G unlimited plan price levels: significant distortion between countries and operators
4. 5G Adding Value
4.1. Two main strategies for 5G services: continuity with 4G and adding value
4.2. 'Conquest' strategies mainly conducted in leading 5G countries: Korea and China
4.3. 4G/5G price ranges vary widely
4.4. 5G premium assessed at around 6 EUR in value-adding strategies
4.5. No 5G premium in the long run
5. Detailed Benchmark by Country
5.1. North America
5.2. Europe
5.3. Middle-East
5.4. Asia
Companies Mentioned
