WOOD DALE, Ill., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, today announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) have certified the company’s new 8.8-liter ultra-low nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission propane engine for the transportation market.



Produced in collaboration with Navistar’s IC Bus brand, the engine is certified to a NOx emission standard of 0.02 grams per brake horsepower (g/bhp-hr), making it one of the cleanest propane engines available on the market. The 8.8-liter engine is certified beyond the EPA’s strictest emission standards and also exceeds the California Air Resource Board (CARB)’s optional low NOx standard for heavy-duty engines.

In addition to having an industry leading NOx emission standard, the engine’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rate is 10 percent better than that of current competitive propane engines. School bus fleets making the switch from diesel to propane engines are eligible to receive federal, state and private grants.

“PSI is proud to support the growth of our customer IC Bus, which first introduced the 8.8-liter propane engine in 2015,” PSI CEO John Miller says. “We continue to make advancements to our 8.8-liter engine, which is clean burning and unmatched in power and performance in the transportation industry.”

The new engine offers 270 horsepower with 565 lb-ft of torque, comparable to PSI’s existing propane engines. The company will continue to offer its conventional 8.8-liter propane engine as well as the new ultra-low NOx version. The ultra-low NOx engine will power IC school buses. Production is anticipated early next year.

The ultra-low NOx 8.8-liter engine reaffirms PSI’s commitment to producing clean-running high performance power systems for the transportation industry. For the past few years, PSI and IC Bus have worked together on propane and gasoline-powered alternatives to diesel school buses in an effort to reduce NOx emissions. NOx emissions are known to be harmful to humans and the environment and contribute to ozone, smog and other air quality issues.

“IC Bus is proud to once again collaborate with PSI to bring a clean, powerful, high quality alternative fuel engine to the school bus industry,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles.



