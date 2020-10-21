MARINA BAY, Gibraltar , Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postgres Professional today announced that Postgres Pro Enterprise Database 12 is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. The announcement means Postgres Professional customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure with streamlined deployment and management.



Postgres Pro Database comes in two editions. Postgres Pro Standard includes the original community-developed PostgreSQL DBMS with several patches and extensions, providing early access to some new PostgreSQL features and optimizations. Postgres Pro Enterpris e is a private, fully supported PostgreSQL fork that includes a compressed file system to minimize the data footprint and allow the database to run faster, advanced partitioning to make managing large databases easier, incremental backups for increased data protection, and many other features essential for enterprise environments .

“Companies are increasingly using Postgres Pro as a foundation for their strategic operational and customer initiatives,” said Oleg Bartunov, CEO of Postgres Professional. “We are extremely pleased to make our enhanced versions of PostgreSQL available via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to streamline deployment and management. Our customers will take advantage of the high performance and strong reliability of Postgres Pro within the highly scalable, highly available, and agile cloud environment.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Postgres Pro Enterprise to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The advanced features of Postgres Pro Enterprise include:

Data compression at the database block level to minimize the data footprint and increase performance.

High-performance, scalable, fault-tolerant shared-nothing cluster (multi-master) with synchronous logical replication and single-digit seconds failover time.

Incremental backup with consistency checks for increased data protection and simplicity, even with terabytes of data.

In-memory data processing for faster processing of critical data.

Advanced task scheduler for complex processing of data based on specific schedules or events.

ML-based adaptive query planning for increased adaptability to particular information structures and data value distribution.

Effective table partitioning for 1000+ partitions for simpler management and faster processing of large volumes of data in the database.



The latest Postgres Professional offer in Azure Marketplace delivers a virtual machine containing the Enterprise edition of Postgres Pro Database. In the Plans + Pricing section, customers can alternatively choose from Postgres Pro Enterprise Database 12.4 on CentOS or Postgres Pro Enterprise Database 12.4 on Ubuntu.

About Postgres Professional

Postgres Professional specializes in database development, 24x7 support, and expert consulting services for PostgreSQL. The company contributes to the open-source PostgreSQL project and offers its own Postgres Pro Database, a private, fully supported version of PostgreSQL that provides early access to new PostgreSQL features and optimizations, including security enhancements and performance improvements. Postgres Professional assists with data migrations, conducts PostgreSQL training, and helps developers and DBAs get certified for PostgreSQL careers. For more information or to download Postgres Pro Database, visit https://postgrespro.com/ .

Media Contact:

Brigit Valencia

For Postgres Pro

360.597.4516

brigit@compel-pr.com