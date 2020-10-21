-- Technology provides a new way for the community to communicate and connect --

-- Launching in collaboration with patient advocacy organizations, this web-based, image-recognition technology bridges music and art to provide a voice for those who struggle to express themselves --

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwich Biosciences, Inc., the US leader in the field of cannabinoid prescription medicines and subsidiary of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: GWPH), today announced the launch of unspoken symphony, a web-based, image-recognition technology that gives individuals with epilepsy who struggle to express themselves verbally a new way to communicate and connect like never before by translating artwork into a melody. Many people living with epilepsy may experience developmental delays or cognitive impairment in addition to seizures, making it challenging to verbalize or connect with others. This is particularly common in seizure conditions such as Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome and tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).i,ii Often, individuals with limited verbal ability turn to art and/or music therapy as a way to express themselves. unspoken symphony offers a unique way to bridge the two.

unspoken symphony was inspired by a girl named Riley, 15, who is living with LGS and TSC. While she has never been able to speak, she was able to express herself through painting. From this, Greenwich Biosciences was inspired to develop a way for Riley, and the US epilepsy community, to translate their art into an expression of sound, line by line, note by note.

“It’s not easy getting to know someone who can’t talk,” said Riley’s dad, Tim. “In fact, I think one of the biggest challenges caregivers can face is connecting with a child who struggles to express themselves. The ability to connect with Riley through her artwork has been amazing. We are proud to be a part of unspoken symphony and excited that families like ours will have the opportunity to connect in a new way.”

The unspoken symphony website allows visitors to upload artwork created with any medium (e.g., drawing, painting, computer-generated) using a mobile device or scanner. Using a breakthrough image-recognition technology, the art is analyzed and translated into a melody within seconds, converting each piece of artwork into its own unique musical expression. Users can create and play their melodies within the website, and also receive a printable version of their artwork in the form of sheet music, as well as an animated video file of the notes being played on top of their artwork. These items can be saved and shared with family, friends and via social media channels. In addition to allowing visitors to submit artwork to be turned into a melody, the website’s gallery features the unspoken symphonies of those living with LGS, Dravet syndrome and TSC.

“As a company, patients are at the center of everything we do and we strive to deliver innovation that goes beyond medicine to offer novel ways to help the communities we serve,” said Justin Gover, Greenwich Biosciences’ Chief Executive Officer. “We were inspired to create unspoken symphony for all who struggle to express themselves. When we first met Riley’s parents, they told us how difficult it can be to get to know someone who can’t speak. It’s a heartbreaking challenge and we – in collaboration with our advocacy partners – are proud to bring this technology to those looking for a new way to communicate and connect with loved ones in a way that was not possible before.”

Greenwich Biosciences is launching unspoken symphony in collaboration with the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, the Epilepsy Foundation, the Lennox-Gastaut Foundation and the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance. To learn more, visit www.unspokensymphony.com.

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, EPIDIOLEX® (cannabidiol) oral solution is commercialized in the U.S. by its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome or tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) in patients one year of age and older. This product has received approval in the European Union under the tradename EPIDYOLEX® for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome in conjunction with clobazam in patients two years and older and is under EMA review for the treatment of TSC. The Company is also carrying out a Phase 3 trial in Rett syndrome and has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates, including nabiximols, for which the Company is advancing multiple late-stage clinical programs in order to seek FDA approval in the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury, as well as for the treatment of PTSD. The Company has additional cannabinoid product candidates in Phase 2 trials for autism and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.

Enquiries:

GW Pharmaceuticals plc Stephen Schultz, VP Investor Relations (U.S.) 917 280 2424 / 401 500 6570 U.S. Media Enquiries:

Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications Christy Curran

Mike Beyer 615 414 8668

312 961 2502

Greenwich Biosciences. Beyond Seizures: Comorbid Clinical Features and Multidisciplinary Management of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome. Available at https://www.greenwichbiosciences.com/sites/default/files/pdf/comorbidity-lgs-dravet-syndrome.pdf. Accessed August 20, 2020. Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance. TSC and Autism Spectrum Disorders. Available at: https://www.tsalliance.org/about-tsc/signs-and-symptoms-of-tsc/brain-and-neurological-function/tsc-and-autism-spectrum-disorders/. Accessed August 20, 2020.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b27a0234-2a52-4716-af62-7a75c49f2821

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef49f8ff-4d0e-42e3-a6d4-01e3b245bbca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0338885-3873-453f-85c0-5f2ec7d4545c

Documents accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5abbcf4c-d6c0-48a3-adce-78ea020764af

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cf0da277-c808-4179-bb21-c90e2e7c236f