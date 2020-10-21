PARAMOUNT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef”), a leading plant-based frozen food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products, today announced the launch of its e-commerce site on Monday, October 26, 2020, allowing consumers nationwide to seamlessly shop and have their favorite Tattooed Chef products delivered to their door.



“We are ecstatic to now have our products available online and available to ship direct-to-consumer,” said Sarah Galletti, Creative Director and “The Tattooed Chef”. “We are dedicated to launching innovative products and making them accessible to our consumers across the country. We launched a new company website to increase usability and flow, and our e-commerce site will help accelerate our growth and consumer reach as well as enhance brand awareness.”

“I believe this is the next step in the evolution of the Tattooed Chef,” said Sam Galletti, President and CEO of Tattooed Chef. “This has been an impactful year for us. We have continued to expand our distribution and have record revenue; we have added to our executive leadership team and last week we became a publicly traded company. Next, the launch of our e-commerce site will enhance the reach for all Tattooed Chef products. I have never been more confident in the growth opportunities for Tattooed Chef, and I am so excited for the future.”

Starting on October 26, 2020 at www.tattooedchef.com/shop, consumers can shop for Tattooed Chef’s signature frozen plant-based products including:

​Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza

Mexican Style Street Corn with Cotija Cheese

Organic Acai Bowl

Organic Raspberry Kombucha Smoothie Bowl

Cold Brew & Dark Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower Burgers

Cauliflower Mac and Cheese Bowl

Enchilada Bowl

Buddha Bowl

Veggie Hemp Bowl

Plant-Powered Hangover Bundle

Plant-Powered Smoothie Bowl Bundle



All products are available while supplies last and additional Tattooed Chef products are expected to become available on the e-commerce site in the coming months.

Visit ​www.TattooedChef.com​ to shop online for your favorite products, learn more about the brand, and find a local retailer near you.

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative plant-based food products that taste great and are sustainably sourced. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, and a commitment to innovation, allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides great-tasting, approachable, and innovative products not only to the growing group of consumers who seek to adopt a plant-based lifestyle, but to any of the “People Who Give a CropTM”. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” “runway,” “trend,” “accelerate,” “continues,” “opportunities,” “next” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Tattooed Chef's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: uncertainty surrounding the ultimate success of Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce platform; the need to prove Tattooed Chef’s ability to build brand awareness and continue to launch innovative products; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Tattooed Chef; competition and the ability of the business to grow and manage growth profitably; the ability to meet Nasdaq’s listing requirements; costs related to our recent business combination; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with our recent business combination, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other factors identified in past and future filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak. Tattooed Chef undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

