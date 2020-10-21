The Espri by TELUS Health app, launched October 21 across the country, delivers fully-customizable and targeted resources to help address the rising mental health needs of Canada’s frontline including firefighters, police and correctional officers, emergency medical services and healthcare professionals.

The Espri by TELUS Health app, launched October 21 across the country, delivers fully-customizable and targeted resources to help address the rising mental health needs of Canada’s frontline including firefighters, police and correctional officers, emergency medical services and healthcare professionals.

Espri by TELUS Health is a mental health app that launched nationally to offer frontline workers timely, convenient and secure access to mental health support and resources.

Espri by TELUS Health is a mental health app that launched nationally to offer frontline workers timely, convenient and secure access to mental health support and resources.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of the well-being of Canada’s frontline workers, TELUS today announced the launch of Espri by TELUS Health, a mobile app that delivers mental health and wellness resources to support the rising mental health pressures faced by physicians, nurses, care workers, emergency medical services, firefighters, police, correctional officers, and their family members.



“The current health emergency has highlighted the unique challenges faced by our hard-working frontline care workers. We are committed to improving health experiences for all Canadians, including providing impactful mental health tools to support the brave individuals who dedicate their lives to protecting us all,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Driven by our passionate social purpose, our TELUS team is transforming mental healthcare in Canada with best-in-class services to develop healthy, productive workplace cultures and empower those living with mental illness. By providing timely access to effective mental health resources through Espri by TELUS Health, we are able to offer critical support to our essential frontline workers, first responders and clinicians, in turn, enabling them to keep all Canadians safe and well, today and well into the future. To our frontline workers, thank you for all that you do to keep us safe and healthy, particularly during these trying times.”

Frontline workers are exposed to incidents of trauma, violence, and grief, making them more likely to experience mental health issues:

In 2017, a study in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry found that 44.5 per cent of first responders, including paramedics, police officers, and firefighters, screened positive for symptoms consistent with mental disorder, four times higher than the general population (10 per cent).

Similarly, the Canadian Medical Association’s 2018 National Physician Health Survey reported that one in four physicians experience high levels of burnout, with others reporting signs of depression and addiction.

Frontline workers also face considerable barriers and stigma to accessing mental health resources.

“Despite the impact and prevalence of mental health issues, many people do not proactively seek support,” said Dr. Diane McIntosh, Chief Neuroscience Officer, TELUS. “We know that frontline workers often feel isolated and alone in dealing with mental health challenges. With Espri by TELUS Health, we can help support them in breaking down those barriers and provide a platform where they can confidently and confidentially access the support they need.”

Developed in conjunction with first responders and under the guidance of specially-trained clinicians who are occupationally-aware and understand the needs of frontline workers, Espri by TELUS Health provides timely access to features and tools for mental wellness as well as support for crisis and prevention including:

Learn: A resource hub that provides quick access to relevant, clinically-informed, and occupation-specific content from the organization, TELUS Health, and/or third party providers.

A resource hub that provides quick access to relevant, clinically-informed, and occupation-specific content from the organization, TELUS Health, and/or third party providers. My Plan: A goal-setting tool that helps workers build positive habits by setting and completing mental health and wellness goals

A goal-setting tool that helps workers build positive habits by setting and completing mental health and wellness goals Group video: A video call feature that enables organizations to host virtual one-on-one, peer and group therapeutic sessions and educational programming while allowing consent-based, anonymous participation, protecting users’ safety and identity

A video call feature that enables organizations to host virtual one-on-one, peer and group therapeutic sessions and educational programming while allowing consent-based, anonymous participation, protecting users’ safety and identity Get Support: A resource list that offers one-click navigation to an organization’s preferred support resources, such as crisis lines, employee and family assistance programs, critical incident stress programs and access to healthcare professionals including psychiatrists, psychologists and mental health experts.

TELUS aims to work closely with organizations to incorporate Espri by TELUS Health into their mental health strategies. Eligible frontline workers will be able to access the app through their employer or member organization.

About TELUS Health and Payment Solutions

TELUS Health is a leader in digital health technology solutions such as home health monitoring, electronic medical and health records, virtual care, benefits and pharmacy management as well as personal emergency response services. TELUS Health is leveraging the power of technology to improve access to care and revolutionize the flow of health information to create better outcomes for Canadians while facilitating collaboration, efficiency and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers and citizens. TELUS Payment Solutions complements our health solutions by delivering secure, industry-compliant payment and lending solutions that connect lenders, payors, insurers, extended health care providers and financial institutions to their customers across Canada.

For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com and www.telus.com/payment-solutions .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jill Yetman

TELUS PR Team

416-992-2639

jill.yetman@telus.com

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/169bdd39-958d-4930-ac0a-70c971bf51f2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/656daf2b-4426-4e30-9c04-be78adf3059c