PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next U.S. Payments Forum virtual member meeting will take place this November, connecting payment industry leaders for discussions on technology implementation opportunities and challenges, changes in the market and other timely topics. Members receive a limited number of complimentary passes to the meeting, and the Forum is opening up access to a number of educational panels and featured sessions for non-members to register to attend.
The meeting will be held over two weeks, starting on Monday, November 9, 2020. The first week, November 9-12, will feature a keynote, roundtables and panels, with select sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday open to non-members. The second week, November 17-19, will have working committee sessions for U.S. Payments Forum members only, plus some additional education sessions that are open to all registrants. Registration and additional information are available at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/november-2020-meeting/.
This is the second member meeting to be held virtually, with sessions presented in a live, interactive format and others pre-recorded with time for live questions or further discussion afterwards.
Highlights from the agenda include:
Sponsors for the November virtual meeting are PAX Technology, Platinum Sponsor; American Express, Registration Sponsor; and CPI Card Group, Education Session Sponsor.
Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in gaining access to this cross-industry stakeholder-led payments organization are invited to join the U.S. Payments Forum.
About the U.S. Payments Forum
The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.
