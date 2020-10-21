PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next U.S. Payments Forum virtual member meeting will take place this November, connecting payment industry leaders for discussions on technology implementation opportunities and challenges, changes in the market and other timely topics. Members receive a limited number of complimentary passes to the meeting, and the Forum is opening up access to a number of educational panels and featured sessions for non-members to register to attend.



The meeting will be held over two weeks, starting on Monday, November 9, 2020. The first week, November 9-12, will feature a keynote, roundtables and panels, with select sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday open to non-members. The second week, November 17-19, will have working committee sessions for U.S. Payments Forum members only, plus some additional education sessions that are open to all registrants. Registration and additional information are available at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/november-2020-meeting/.

This is the second member meeting to be held virtually, with sessions presented in a live, interactive format and others pre-recorded with time for live questions or further discussion afterwards.

Highlights from the agenda include:

The Impact of COVID on Payments – a cross-industry look at changes in touch free payments and fraud trends

– a cross-industry look at changes in touch free payments and fraud trends EMV 3DS Data Elements and Impact on Customer Experience – a discussion of the lessons learned in EMV 3DS implementation

– a discussion of the lessons learned in EMV 3DS implementation PAR Implementation - Stakeholder Consideration – a cross-industry panel focused on the implementation of the Payment Account Reference (PAR) with tokenization

– a cross-industry panel focused on the implementation of the Payment Account Reference (PAR) with tokenization The Use of QR Codes in Physical Retail – a panel on the status and lessons learned from QR code implementation at the physical point of sale

– a panel on the status and lessons learned from QR code implementation at the physical point of sale Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) Implementation in the U.S . – an exploration of the use of digital identities associated with state-issued mobile driver’s licenses

. – an exploration of the use of digital identities associated with state-issued mobile driver’s licenses Mobile Pay-at-the-Pump – a discussion of trends and status of mobile pay-at-the-pump

– a discussion of trends and status of mobile pay-at-the-pump Eight-Digit BINs - Stakeholder Impact – an interactive session focused on the impact of eight-digit BINs in the U.S. payments market

– an interactive session focused on the impact of eight-digit BINs in the U.S. payments market Stakeholder Reports from payment networks, issuers, merchants and acquirers

Sponsors for the November virtual meeting are PAX Technology, Platinum Sponsor; American Express, Registration Sponsor; and CPI Card Group, Education Session Sponsor.



Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in gaining access to this cross-industry stakeholder-led payments organization are invited to join the U.S. Payments Forum. For membership details, visit https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

Contact:

Adrian Loth and Dana Kringel

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

aloth@montner.com

dkringel@montner.com