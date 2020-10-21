WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company”) today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended August 29, 2020, as compared to the comparable periods in its prior fiscal year. The fourth quarter as well as the full year in fiscal 2019 included an extra week as compared to fiscal 2020.



Q4 2020 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues for the quarter decreased 10.6% to $428.6 million.

Excluding the impact of the extra week in fiscal 2019, consolidated revenues decreased 3.5%.

Operating income was $40.8 million, a decrease of 30.8%.

The quarterly tax rate was 26.6% compared to 24.4% in the prior year.

Net income decreased to $31.6 million, or 31.4%.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.66 from $2.40, or 30.8%.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Overall, we are pleased with our results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year given the headwinds that we faced during this unprecedented time in our history. Our ability to continue generating solid results and strong cash flows speaks to the resiliency of our Company and the value of the products and services that we provide to our customers. I want to again sincerely thank our Team Partners for the tremendous effort they put forth and continue to put forth ensuring that they are taking care of each other and our customers during these challenging times. They truly continue to deliver in every way.”

Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Full year consolidated revenues were $1.804 billion, down 0.3%.

Excluding the impact of the extra week in fiscal 2019, full year revenues increased 1.6%.

Full year operating income was $172.7 million, a decrease of 25.6%.

Net income for the year decreased to $135.8 million, or 24.2%.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $7.13 from $9.33, or 23.6%.



Operating income in fiscal 2019 benefited from a pre-tax gain of $21.1 million, which was recorded in selling and administrative expenses. This amount reflects a settlement with the lead contractor for the version of the customer relationship management system for which the Company recorded a $55.8 million impairment charge in fiscal 2017 (the “CRM Settlement”). Excluding the impact of the CRM Settlement:

Full year operating income decreased 18.1% compared to the prior year’s adjusted operating income of $210.9 million.

Net income decreased 17.0% from the prior year’s adjusted net income of $163.6 million.

Diluted earnings per share decreased 16.3% from the prior year’s adjusted amount of $8.52.



See the Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Segment Reporting Highlights for Q4 2020

Core Laundry Operations

Revenues for the quarter decreased 10.9% to $384.6 million.

Excluding the effect of the extra week, revenues decreased 3.8%. This decrease was primarily due to the continued impact of COVID-19 on our customer’s operations and wearer levels.

Operating margin decreased to 9.9% from 12.9% in the fiscal 2019 quarter. This segment’s profitability was negatively impacted by the decline in rental revenues on our cost structure, additional costs the Company incurred responding to COVID-19 as well as higher casualty claims expense. These items were partially offset by lower travel-related and energy costs during the quarter.



Specialty Garments

Revenues for the quarter were $27.6 million, a decrease of approximately 11.6%. This decrease was primarily due to the extra week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Operating margin increased to 7.1% from 6.6%. This increase was primarily due to lower production and delivery costs as a percentage of revenues, which were partially offset by higher merchandise amortization costs as a percentage of revenues.

Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.



Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $474.8 million as of August 29, 2020.

The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of August 29, 2020.

In its fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock under its previously announced share repurchase authorization. As of August 29, 2020, the Company had repurchased a total of 315,000 shares of common stock for a total of $52.3 million under the authorization.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding decreased to 19.0 million shares from 19.2 million shares in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, or 0.7%.

Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, “Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our communities, we will only be providing guidance for our fiscal 2021 first quarter at this time. We currently expect our revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to be between $433.0 million and $443.0 million and diluted earnings per share to be between $1.55 and $1.70. Although our visibility is limited, we do expect showing growth for the full year to be a challenge based on the impact of the pandemic as well as the related impact on the demand for oil and the energy dependent markets that we serve. In fiscal 2021, our strong balance sheet and cash flows will continue to empower us to invest in our long-term strategic initiatives.”

Financial Outlook Highlights and Assumptions

Core Laundry organic growth, which excludes the effect of fluctuations in the Canadian exchange rate and the benefit of acquisitions, is assumed to be a decline of 6.8% at the midpoint of the range.

Core Laundry’s operating margin is assumed to be 9.1% at the midpoint of the range.

The income tax rate is assumed to be 25.0%.



Conference Call Information

UniFirst will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its quarterly and annual financial results, business highlights and outlook. A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available over the Internet and can be accessed at www.unifirst.com.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Thirteen

weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Fourteen

weeks ended

August 31, 2019 Fifty-two

weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Fifty-three

weeks ended

August 31, 2019 Revenues $ 428,643 $ 479,621 $ 1,804,159 $ 1,809,376 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 270,971 300,574 1,164,932 1,139,195 Selling and administrative expenses (1) 89,788 92,353 361,801 334,840 Depreciation and amortization 27,085 27,770 104,697 103,333 Total operating expenses 387,844 420,697 1,631,430 1,577,368 Operating income 40,799 58,924 172,729 232,008 Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (792 ) (3,075 ) (6,382 ) (9,082 ) Other expense (income), net (1,400 ) 1,129 1,223 3,166 Total other income, net (2,192 ) (1,946 ) (5,159 ) (5,916 ) Income before income taxes 42,991 60,870 177,888 237,924 Provision for income taxes 11,428 14,882 42,118 58,790 Net income $ 31,563 $ 45,988 $ 135,770 $ 179,134 Income per share – Basic: Common Stock $ 1.74 $ 2.52 $ 7.46 $ 9.77 Class B Common Stock $ 1.39 $ 2.01 $ 5.97 $ 7.81 Income per share – Diluted: Common Stock $ 1.66 $ 2.40 $ 7.13 $ 9.33 Income allocated to – Basic: Common Stock $ 26,499 $ 38,619 $ 114,017 $ 150,247 Class B Common Stock $ 5,064 $ 7,369 $ 21,753 $ 28,887 Income allocated to – Diluted: Common Stock $ 31,563 $ 45,988 $ 135,770 $ 179,134 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic: Common Stock 15,250 15,340 15,276 15,385 Class B Common Stock 3,643 3,659 3,643 3,697 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted: Common Stock 19,019 19,159 19,042 19,196

(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) August 29, 2020 August 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 474,838 $ 385,341 Receivables, net 190,916 203,457 Inventories 106,269 100,916 Rental merchandise in service 154,278 184,318 Prepaid taxes 7,115 4,060 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,918 35,699 Total current assets 969,334 913,791 Property, plant and equipment, net 582,470 574,509 Goodwill 424,844 401,178 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net 85,536 72,720 Deferred income taxes 522 448 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 42,710 — Other assets 93,611 84,674 Total assets $ 2,199,027 $ 2,047,320 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 64,035 $ 77,918 Accrued liabilities 132,965 111,721 Accrued taxes 527 205 Operating lease liabilities, current 12,569 — Total current liabilities 210,096 189,844 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 132,820 117,074 Accrued and deferred income taxes 85,721 99,172 Operating lease liabilities 29,261 — Total long-term liabilities 247,802 216,246 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock 1,525 1,533 Class B Common Stock 364 364 Capital surplus 86,645 84,946 Retained earnings 1,684,565 1,588,075 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,970 ) (33,688 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,741,129 1,641,230 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,199,027 $ 2,047,320









Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Revenues

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen

weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Fourteen

weeks ended

August 31, 2019 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 384,584 $ 431,539 $ (46,955 ) (10.9 )% Specialty Garments 27,640 31,261 (3,621 ) (11.6 )% First Aid 16,419 16,821 (402 ) (2.4 )% Consolidated total $ 428,643 $ 479,621 $ (50,978 ) (10.6 )%





(In thousands, except percentages) Fifty-two

weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Fifty-three

weeks ended

August 31, 2019 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 1,601,485 $ 1,616,205 $ (14,720 ) (0.9 )% Specialty Garments 133,185 132,767 418 0.3 % First Aid 69,489 60,404 9,085 15.0 % Consolidated total $ 1,804,159 $ 1,809,376 $ (5,217 ) (0.3 )%

Operating Income

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen

weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Fourteen

weeks ended

August 31, 2019 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 38,131 $ 55,616 $ (17,485 ) (31.4 )% Specialty Garments 1,959 2,072 (113 ) (5.5 )% First Aid 709 1,236 (527 ) (42.6 )% Consolidated total $ 40,799 $ 58,924 $ (18,125 ) (30.8 )%





(In thousands, except percentages) Fifty-two

weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Fifty-three

weeks ended

August 31, 2019 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 149,987 $ 212,954 $ (62,967 ) (29.6 )% Specialty Garments 17,845 14,145 3,700 26.2 % First Aid 4,897 4,909 (12 ) (0.2 )% Consolidated total $ 172,729 $ 232,008 $ (59,279 ) (25.6 )%

Operating Margin

Thirteen

weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Fourteen

weeks ended

August 31, 2019 Core Laundry Operations 9.9 % 12.9 % Specialty Garments 7.1 % 6.6 % First Aid 4.3 % 7.3 % Consolidated 9.5 % 12.3 %





Fifty-two

weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Fifty-three

weeks ended

August 31, 2019 Core Laundry Operations 9.4 % 13.2 % Specialty Garments 13.4 % 10.7 % First Aid 7.0 % 8.1 % Consolidated 9.6 % 12.8 %





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Fifty-two

weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Fifty-three

weeks ended

August 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 135,770 $ 179,134 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 104,697 103,333 Amortization of deferred financing costs 112 112 Forgiveness of a liability — (7,346 ) Share-based compensation 5,999 5,761 Accretion on environmental contingencies 537 755 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 929 865 Deferred income taxes (12,152 ) 8,896 Other 2,524 (283 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves 14,589 (3,189 ) Inventories (5,066 ) (10,736 ) Rental merchandise in service 32,262 (10,324 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets 840 (8,011 ) Accounts payable (10,702 ) 3,365 Accrued liabilities 19,866 (1,027 ) Prepaid and accrued income taxes (3,521 ) 20,837 Net cash provided by operating activities 286,684 282,142 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (41,221 ) (4,919 ) Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (116,717 ) (119,815 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 322 405 Net cash used in investing activities (157,616 ) (124,329 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards 73 51 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,731 ) (2,767 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (21,745 ) (30,515 ) Payment of cash dividends (15,700 ) (8,260 ) Net cash used in financing activities (41,103 ) (41,491 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 1,532 (1,493 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 89,497 114,829 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at beginning of period 385,341 270,512 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at end of period $ 474,838 $ 385,341

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that certain non-GAAP operating results provide a more meaningful measure on which to compare the Company’s results of operations for the periods presented. The Company believes these non-GAAP results provide useful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance to both management and investors by excluding certain non-recurring amounts that impact the comparability of the results. A supplemental reconciliation of fiscal 2019 consolidated operating income, net income and earnings per diluted share on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income, net income and earnings per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis is presented in the following table. In addition, Core Laundry Operations operating income and operating margin on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin on a non-GAAP basis is also presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which is provided below.

Fifty-three weeks ended August 31, 2019 Consolidated Core Laundry Operations (In thousands, except percentages) Revenue Operating

Income Net

Income Diluted

EPS Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin As reported $ 1,809,376 $ 232,008 $ 179,134 $ 9.33 $ 1,616,205 $ 212,954 13.2 % CRM Settlement — (21,127 ) (15,566 ) (0.81 ) — (21,127 ) (1.3 )% As adjusted $ 1,809,376 $ 210,881 $ 163,568 $ 8.52 $ 1,616,205 $ 191,827 11.9 %

