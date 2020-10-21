NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contently, the content marketing solution of choice for the world's most valuable brands, was selected as the leader in enterprise content creation software for G2's Fall 2020 Grid report.



Contently also received a number of other accolades in G2's Enterprise Content Creation Grid, including:

Easiest Solution to Use

Easiest Admin

Best Usability

Easiest to Do Business With

Best Support

Best Relationship

Easiest Setup

Most Implementable

G2's Enterprise Content Creation Grid looks at two major factors: satisfaction and market presence. Rankings are based on customer reviews and "data aggregated from online sources and social networks," which makes it unique compared to most analyst reports.

"The recognition from G2 is incredibly validating because of the positive customer reviews" said Contently head of marketing Joe Lazauskas. "It shows that brands are getting a ton of value from our content marketing platform, global talent network, and expert content strategy."

Ninety-one percent of Contently's reviews on G2 are four or five stars.

"As the leader in content creation, we're committed to helping marketers tell great stories that their audiences will love," Lazauskas said.

For press inquiries or questions, please contact tcurtis@contently.com.