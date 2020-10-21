– Preclinical data show VIR-2482 has broad neutralizing potential against

all major strains of influenza A from the last 100 years –

– Extended half-life observed in Phase 1 demonstrates potential for once-per-season dosing –

– Claims-based analysis highlights the high hospitalization rates and elevated costs among high-risk elderly patients, reinforcing need for new approaches to prevention –

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced the presentation of preclinical and Phase 1 data demonstrating the broad neutralizing ability, high-level effector function, extended half-life and tolerability of VIR-2482 in the prevention of influenza A. The Company also released new health economics outcomes research, which shows that elderly adults with comorbidities suffer more severe consequences of influenza. The data will be presented at IDWeek 2020, which takes place virtually Oct. 21-25.

“Despite widespread influenza vaccination, the elderly in the U.S. have a high risk of hospitalization and incur significantly higher healthcare costs,” said Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Vir Biotechnology. “The data presented at IDWeek quantify the magnitude of the urgent need for a universal influenza A-neutralizing monoclonal antibody with high efficacy. The data also suggest that VIR-2482, because of its broad influenza A strain coverage, potency and prolonged half-life, has the potential to be the first neutralizing monoclonal antibody to address this large unmet need.”

The two abstracts accepted for poster presentation include:

Preliminary, blinded pharmacokinetic and safety data from the first-in-human, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study, which demonstrate that intramuscular dosing of VIR-2482 was well tolerated among healthy volunteers at doses up to 1,800mg (Abstract #631). The preliminary pharmacokinetic profile also shows a prolonged half-life, which could enable once-per-season dosing.





Preclinical data, which show that VIR-2482 has broad binding and neutralizing potential against all major strains of influenza A, including pandemic strains, from the last 100 years (Abstract #1231). Additionally, VIR-2482 administered prophylactically 24 hours prior to lethal doses of influenza significantly reduced morbidity and prevented mortality in mouse models.



A separate claims-based analysis accepted for oral presentation demonstrates the significant health and economic impact of influenza A on elderly patients (>65 years old) with comorbidities (Abstract #86). According to an analysis of insurance claims data from the IQVIA PharMetrics® Plus database (October 1, 2013, to March 1, 2019), 19%-44% of elderly influenza patients were hospitalized within 30 days of diagnosis compared to 3%-13% of non-influenza patients. Associated healthcare costs ranged from $4,122-$8,181 per patient in the month after diagnosis, with the highest attributable costs observed among elderly patients with congestive heart failure, stroke or chronic pulmonary disease. The health and economic implications of this analysis demonstrate the ongoing need among high-risk elderly groups for additional protection against influenza.

VIR-2482 Scientific Research Presented at IDWeek 2020

Poster Presentations

Preliminary safety and pharmacokinetic profile of VIR-2482: a monoclonal antibody for the prevention of influenza A illness

Abstract #: 631

Lead author: Sager J

VIR-2482: A potent and broadly neutralizing antibody for the prophylaxis of influenza A illness

Abstract #: 1231

Lead author: Pizzuto MS



Oral Presentation

Health resource burden of influenza among the elderly with underlying conditions in the United States

Abstract #: 86

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Time: 7 a.m. ET

Lead author: Reyes CM



About VIR-2482

VIR-2482 is an intramuscularly administered influenza A-neutralizing monoclonal antibody. In vitro, it has been shown to cover all major strains of influenza A that have arisen since the 1918 Spanish influenza pandemic. VIR-2482 is designed as a universal prophylactic for influenza A. It has the potential to overcome the limitations of current influenza vaccines and lead to meaningfully higher levels of protection due to its broad strain coverage and because it does not rely on an individual to create their own protective antibody response. VIR-2482 has been half-life engineered so that a single dose has the potential to last the entire influenza season, which is typically five to six months long.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio .

