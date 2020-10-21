Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparison Report of BAT's Vaporizers: Complex Technical Analysis and Test of Tobacco Vaporizers of Brand "Glo"" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides detailed technical information about the heat-not-burn type of vaporizer devices offered by British American Tobacco (BAT corporation). Information provided includes technical properties comparison of HnB devices and device performance ratings that was calculated according to the author's in-house methodology.



The list of devices which are pass the research in this report are follows:

glo;

glo Series 2;

glo Nano;

glo Pro;

glo Hyper.

All aspects of performance, construction, and technical components are compared.



Key Topics Covered:





Report introduction

Devices description

Technical analysis introducing

Tests and technical reviews

Internal components view

Heater review

Airflow review

PCB review

Battery analisys

Feeding signal type and temperature control system analysis

Temperature deviation of heater

Current consumption of device

Battery and device energy efficiency

Report conclusion

