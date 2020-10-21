Preliminary baseline subject demographics and disease characteristics in a Phase 3 clinical trial of the safety and efficacy of lenabasum in dermatomyositis (DETERMINE)

Cannabinoid receptor type 2 expression is increased in lesional dermatomyositis skin compared to healthy skin and lenabasum significantly reduces CD8+ T cell expression of interferon γ

Of the four systemic sclerosis subjects who developed COVID-19 infection while taking lenabasum during SSc OLE, only one subject required limited hospitalization

Norwood, MA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced the presentation of three abstracts at the American College of Rheumatology (“ACR”) Convergence 2020 being held online, November 5–9, 2020.

The full list of lenabasum presentations at ACR Convergence 2020 includes:

Abstract #1639: Preliminary Baseline Subject Demographics and Disease Characteristics in a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of the Safety and Efficacy of Lenabasum in Dermatomyositis (DETERMINE)

Session: Miscellaneous Rheumatic & Inflammatory Diseases Poster 3: Therapies

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020

Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Victoria Werth, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Co-Principal Investigator of Corbus' Phase 3 D ETER M INE study in dermatomyositis

Abstract #1949: CB2 Receptor Distribution and Effects of Lenabasum in Dermatomyositis In Vitro

Session: Cytokines & Cell Trafficking (1948–1952)

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. ET

Presenter: Spandana Maddukuri, University of Pennsylvania and the Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center

Abstract # 1379: Clinical Outcomes Among Participants with Diffuse Systemic Sclerosis Contracting COVID-19 During Clinical Studies of Lenabasum: A Case Series

Session: Systemic Sclerosis & Related Disorders – Clinical Poster 3

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2020

Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Robyn Domsic, M.D., MPH, Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and investigator of Corbus’ Phase 3 RESOLVE-1 study in systemic sclerosis

The ACR abstracts are available online at the conference website . Information from the ACR presentations are under embargo until November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Once the posters are made public, they will be available on the Company’s website in the Scientific Conferences section .

About Lenabasum

Lenabasum is a novel, oral, small molecule that selectively binds as an agonist to the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) and resolves inflammation and limits fibrosis in animal and human models of disease. CB2 is preferentially expressed on activated immune cells and on fibroblasts, muscle cells, and endothelial cells. Lenabasum has demonstrated acceptable safety and tolerability profiles in clinical studies to date.

About Dermatomyositis

Dermatomyositis (DM), a form of myositis, is a chronic, rare, inflammatory, clinically heterogenous, life-threatening autoimmune disease affecting approximately 80,000 people in North America, EU and Japan.1 The signs and symptoms of DM reflect multi-organ involvement, which includes distinctive skin rashes usually accompanied by proximal muscle weakness, and can also include pulmonary, cardiac, gastrointestinal, and joint involvement.2 Patients with DM can have recurrent disease flares or chronic progressive disease activity, with increased mortality.3,4 The current mainstay of treatments include FDA-approved systemic glucocorticoids, adrenocorticotropic hormone analogue and off-label use of glucocorticoid-sparing immunosuppressive agents.5,6 There is significant unmet need for new treatments to achieve disease control in DM because of limited efficacy or toxicity of immunosuppressive agents or refractory disease.7,8

About Systemic Sclerosis

Systemic sclerosis, a form of scleroderma, is a chronic, rare, debilitating autoimmune disease affecting approximately 200,000 people in the North America, EU and Japan.1 Systemic sclerosis is considered one of the most life-threatening rheumatic diseases.9 The disease affects the skin and internal organs and is driven by inflammation and fibrosis (scarring of tissue) which can lead to severe damage and failure of multiple organs including the skin, joints, tendons, gastrointestinal tract, lungs, heart, blood vessels and kidneys.10 There is no cure for systemic sclerosis, and current treatments address the clinical manifestations of the disease, not the underlying mechanisms that drive inflammation and fibrosis.11

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines designed to target the endocannabinoid system. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that resolves chronic inflammation and limits fibrosis in animal and human models. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Corbus is also developing a pipeline of other preclinical drug candidates from its endocannabinoid system platform.

Lenabasum is not approved for the treatment of any indication. For more information on Corbus’ clinical programs, please visit here .

