HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc., fka Ultra Pure Water Technologies, Inc. (OTC: OWUV), has had its name and ticker change application approved by FINRA. One World Universe, Inc., a subsidiary of J. Craig Holding Corp. (JCHC), will commence today, October 21, 2020 on the Over the Counter (OTC) Market under the new ticker symbol “OWUV”.

“After weeks of tedious paperwork and numerous phone calls, we have finally completed the transition to our new entity and can focus on growing, marketing and managing our businesses. Our Q3 financials are due and are currently being prepared. Last, filming of Nate Boyer’s MVP movie has commenced. We were told it was a 21-day shoot and believe they should be wrapping things up shortly. After filming is complete, they will move to the postproduction process,” stated Caren Currier, CFO of J. Craig Holding Corp.

JCHC, an accelerator and incubator for innovative businesses, intellectual properties and assets is currently developing the official One World Universe corporate and e-commerce websites, which will launch soon, along with related social media accounts for both Twitter and Instagram. For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media account on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT or visit our website at www.JCHoldingCorp.com

About J. Craig Holding Corp.

J. Craig Holding Corp. is a California based holding company that focuses on acquisition and support of both distressed and emerging companies within a multitude of industry sectors. The company actively seeks targets in which it can partner with or acquire to accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. For more information visit: www.JCHoldingCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office