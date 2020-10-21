TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a leading new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”), announces its intention to apply for the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “NCIB”).



Pursuant to the NCIB, and subject to the approval of the Exchange, the Company proposes to purchase through the facilities of the Exchange, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to an aggregate of 3,270,000 common shares, being approximately 5.0% of its issued and outstanding common shares of 65,463,155 as of the date hereof. Purchases, if any, would commence through the Exchange following the release of the interim results of the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. All common shares purchased by the Company will be cancelled. The Board of Directors of the Company believes that the NCIB is in the best interests of the Company.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements regarding the Company’s intention to apply for the approval of the Exchange to commence a NCIB, the timing of any such NCIB and the potential purchase of common shares of the Company pursuant to the NCIB,constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “Forward-Looking Statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated by reference in this document are Forward-Looking Statements, including statements regarding activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. These Forward-Looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe” or “continue” or similar words or the negative thereof. No assurance can be given that the plans, intentions or expectations or assumptions upon which these Forward-Looking Statements are based will prove to be correct and such Forward-Looking Statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Although management believes that the expectations represented in such Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such Forward-Looking Statements are not a guarantee of performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. These factors include, without limitation, no significant and continuing adverse changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. Readers are cautioned that all Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties detailed in the Compnay’s filings with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company urges readers to carefully consider those factors.

The Forward-Looking Statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

