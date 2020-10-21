Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rolling Stock Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global rolling stock market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value, by application, by type and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed application, type and regional analysis.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global rolling stock market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the global rolling stock market are Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., CRRC Corporation Limited and Alstom SA, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Region Coverage

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

CIS

ROW

Rolling stock consists of two types of vehicles powered and non-powered vehicles. Powered vehicles include electric locomotives that run on electric power from a fuel cell or battery or overhead lines and diesel locomotives that are run by a diesel engine. Whereas, non-powered vehicles include freight wagons, passenger coaches and many more. The services provided with the help of rolling stock is further classified into two categories: passenger service and freight service. These categories are further divided on the basis of the operational characteristics.

The global rolling stock market has augmented at a steady pace over the years and the market is further expected to increase progressively during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024. The market would propel with support of different growth drivers such as escalating rail infrastructure, rapid industrialization, augmenting urban population, flourishing travel and tourist industry and surging government initiative.

Moreover, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are high maintenance cost and cyber threats. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like the adoption of artificial intelligence, hydrogen-powered trains, digitalization, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Rolling Stock: An Overview

2.2 Manufacturing Process of Rolling Stock

2.3 Supply Chain Management for Maintenance of Rolling Stock

2.4 Rolling Stock Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Rolling Stock Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Rolling Stock Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Rolling Stock Market Value by Application (Freight and Passenger)

3.1.3 Global Rolling Stock Market Value by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CIS and ROW)

3.2 Global Rolling Stock Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Freight Rolling Stock Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Passenger Rolling Stock Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Stock Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Rolling Stock Market: An Analysis

4.3 North America Rolling Stock Market: An Analysis

4.4 CIS Rolling Stock Market: An Analysis

4.5 ROW Rolling Stock Market: An Analysis



5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Rail Transportation

5.3 Regional Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Variation in Organic Traffic

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Escalating Rail Infrastructure

6.1.2 Rapid Industrialization

6.1.3 Augmenting Urban Population

6.1.4 Flourishing Travel & Tourism Industry

6.1.5 Surging Government Initiative

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Maintenance Cost

6.2.2 Cyber Threat

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

6.3.2 Hydrogen Powered Train

6.3.3 Digitalization

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Rolling Stock Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Rolling Stock Market Players Share

7.3 Global Rolling Stock Sales by Major Market Players

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Siemens AG

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Alstom SA

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 CRRC Corporation Limited

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Hitachi Ltd.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

