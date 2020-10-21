SACRAMENTO, CA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW), announced that the company will be expanding into the $500B beer brewing industry in 2021 with potential existing sales and market already in place.



Jef Lewis, CEO, stated, “We are recognizing that restaurants in North America, Asia and Europe are requesting American Craft Beer. Our decision to create a new division of BrewBilt is based upon factors such as utilizing our own resources requesting that we offer a brewing facility, and the fact that the global craft beer market accounted for $38.18 billion in 2017, and it is expected to attain $96.12 billion by 2024. Global craft beer market forecast during 2019-2025 is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.1%. Drivers that are influencing beer market growth are growing preference for low alcohol by volume, and growing popularity among younger populations and craft beer is chemical free and maintains high naturality in craft beer. On the flip side, higher prices and taxes on the cost of supplies and difficulty in finding craft breweries are the other factors where BrewBilt can fill the void. Since BrewBilt manufactures quality breweries, we will brew quality craft beer for private label customers so that they can have their own brand and we can be the co-packer for their craft beer needs. BrewBilt’s new division will produce craft beer for pennies on the dollar and sell at a 300% profit while the private label customers (mainly restaurants and ghost brewers) can design their own brand of craft beer and sell at higher margins than compared to their current beer sales today.”

Jef further stated, “The global craft beer market is segregated into distribution and region. Based on the type, the market is divided into Pilsners, Pale Lagers, Ales, Specialty and others. Our consumers are interested in preferring new styles and flavors in craft beer which tends to boost its marketability. Ales is the most significant selling type among all the craft beers because it is made with the use of premium quality raw materials and advanced brewing techniques. BrewBilt’s new brew will customize each recipe for each customer. More important to us, and based on Distribution, global craft beer market segmentation includes off-trade and on-trade. On-trade distribution is known as the alcoholic drinks that are sold in bars, restaurants, clubs and pubs and similar channels. On-trade of global craft beer market scope is accounted for over 50% of the overall volume share, due to increasing the high consumption by the consumers of the products in restaurants, bars, and clubs in developed economies including UK, Australia, and Belgium. In Off-trade distribution, craft beer is distributed through retailers, wholesalers, and online channels.”

The global craft beer market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and the Middle East and Africa; which is highly dominated by North America due to high demand, production and consumption of craft beer in the region. North America market region can be divided into the US, Canada and Mexico. The Middle East & Africa and South America are expected to be the fastest growing regions owing to the rising penetration of the product in Brazil and South Africa. Due to low alcoholic beers with a wide range of flavors are expected to be the significant factor in market growth in these countries anticipate the highest growth in craft beer market forecast period from 2019-2025. According to the global craft beer market overview, the market share of unorganized players is expected to increase in coming years in the global forecast period 2019-2025. The craft beer market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Major players operating the craft Beer market include Heineken Boston Beer Co, Yuengling & Son Inc, New Belgium Craft Brewery, Deschutes Brewery, Bell’s Brewery, Duvel Moortgat, and Sweetwater Brewery among many others. BrewBilt will fill a void by offering both a craft brewery and brewing private label craft beers with higher margins for customers.

ABOUT BREWBILT:

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using “Best in Class” American made components integrated with stainless steel processing vessels using only American made steel. Founded in 2014, the company began in a backyard shop by Jef Lewis with a vision of creating a profitable company in “Rural America”. BrewBilt has built a solid foundation by having strong relationships with local suppliers of raw materials, equipment and services in California, an aggressive referral network of satisfied customers nationwide, and an Advisory Board consisting of successful business leaders that provide valuable product feedback and business expertise to management. The craft brewing & spirits industries continue to grow worldwide. California is where craft brewing began and now has over 900 operating breweries – being centrally located in this booming market was a large draw for BrewBilt to locate its manufacturing facility in the Sierra foothills. All BrewBilt products are designed and fabricated as “food grade” quality which enables the company to build vessels for food & beverage processing. More important, the company has been building systems that are pharmaceutical grade for clients involved in distillation for the cannabis and hemp industries over the past 36 months, thus making the revenue potential much greater.

