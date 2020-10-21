PLANO, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., today announces Clare Holbrook, the chief marketing officer of its wholly owned subsidiary Elevacity® U.S., LLC, a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Female Executive of the Year – Consumer Products – 11 to 2,500 Employees category.



“We are so happy that Clare has been recognized with this prestigious award,” said Keith Halls, chief executive officer of Elevacity. “She is such an asset to Elevacity and is a phenomenal leader on our executive team.”

Holbrook has more than 25 years of experience in the direct selling industry. She is a multilingual and creative marketing leader who leverages hands-on experience in diverse global markets to help create integrated marketing and sales strategies globally.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we’ve produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations and achievements like no other. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie winners.”

The winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on Dec. 9.

About Elevacity® U.S., LLC

With a mission to elevate happiness and well-being, Elevacity® offers an innovative product line of nutritional beverages, including Elevate MAX™ coffee, Elevate ZEST™, Elevate NITRO™ and Choclevate®. When consumed in combination with Elevacity’s XanthoMax® supplement, the beverages deliver the four “happiness” hormones for the ultimate D.O.S.E. (dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins) experience. Elevacity products are available online at www.Elevacity.com.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling sector and other industries. The Sharing Services combined platform currently leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors. Two of the Company’s primary divisions are Elevacity® Holdings, LLC – the parent of its wholly owned subsidiary Elevacity® U.S., LLC, a health and wellness products company – and Elepreneurs Holdings, LLC, the parent of its wholly owned subsidiary Elepreneurs U.S., LLC, a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractor distributors who sell the Elevacity product line.

For more information, visit www.SHRGInc.com , www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com .

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

