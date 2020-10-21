Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kitchen Furniture Market in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive picture of the kitchen furniture industry in China, enhanced by historical trends on production, consumption and international trade, analysis of the production and distribution systems and information on major players. The study also includes forecasts of the real growth of the market for the years 2020 and 2021, which includes the effects of the coronavirus pandemics. The research was carried out via direct interviews with Chinese and international kitchen furniture manufacturers operating in China.
Kitchen furniture exports and imports are broken down by country and by geographical region of origin/destination. Historical data are provided for the time frame 2014-2019. A similar analysis was conducted for the international trade of a list of selected appliances (refrigerator and freezers, cooking appliances, clothes washers and driers, dishwashing machines, hoods) relevant for the kitchen industry for the period 2013-2018.
Chinese kitchen production is analysed by including historical series of kitchen production in value and volume for the years 2014-2019. Kitchen production in China is broken down according to:
The chapter on the distribution system offers an analysis of the major sales channels (contract/building trade, kitchen specialists, furniture shops, furniture chains, and DIY) for kitchen and their 2014-2019 trends, including a list of the main kitchen furniture retailers in the major Chinese provinces and short profiles of the leading furniture chains. Reference prices for kitchen furniture and the weight of built-in appliances on the value of the kitchen market are also considered. The analysis also includes the profiles of 22 Chinese cities, which include economic and demographic statistics, kitchen demands, an indicator that ranks the cities according to their business attractiveness, and the analysis of the commercial areas of each city through the geolocation of over 65 brands.
An in-depth analysis of the competitive system identifies the leading Chinese manufacturers by kitchen production, sales, price range and exports. Updated company profiles of the top manufacturers provide data on the company's total turnover, number of employees, export share, location of manufacturing plants and distribution channels. The competitive system analysis also identifies a selection of leading international kitchen manufacturers operating on the Chinese market, providing descriptions of their distribution strategies and short company profiles.
The final chapter tries to identify the major domestic demand determinants, which includes macro-economic indicators (country indicators, real growth of GDP and inflation up to 2021, population indicators, data on disposable income and wealth, data on construction sector and real estate); population dynamics (population, urbanization, analysis of the top cities); consumers' trends and preferences; real estate and construction sector development (investments in residential building, data on the construction sector).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research field and methodology
2. Basic Data
3. The activity trend
4. International trade
5. Kitchen furniture supply structure
6. Distribution
7. The Competitive System
8. Economic trend and demand determinants
