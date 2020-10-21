MOREHEAD, Ky., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppHarvest today announced the opening of its 2.76-million-square-foot high-tech greenhouse in Appalachia. The Morehead, KY facility is the first of a series designed to redefine American agriculture by growing non-GMO, chemical pesticide-free fruits and vegetables closer to the people eating them.

The company and its mission represent a stark change to the existing American food system, which is increasingly reliant on imports. AppHarvest’s first harvest of tomatoes is expected to be available in early 2021 at leading grocers and restaurants. Tomatoes are AppHarvest’s first crop as more than 60% of America’s fresh tomatoes were imported in 2019, an increase of almost 50% over the past decade.

Today’s opening follows an announcement yesterday that AppHarvest has already broken ground on a second controlled environment agriculture facility. Located in nearby Richmond, KY, the facility will be comparable in size to the company’s flagship operation in Morehead, KY.

AppHarvest, which is both a legal public benefit corporation and certified B Corp, expects to create more than 300 jobs at its Morehead farm in Appalachia, which has long trailed national employment trends due to the decline of the coal industry. In just over two years, AppHarvest attracted more than $150 million in investment into the region and announced on September 29 a definitive agreement for a business combination with publicly traded special purpose acquisition company Novus Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: NOVS). The combination, which is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early in the first quarter of 2021, will provide $475 million of gross proceeds to the company, including $375 million fully committed common stock PIPE at $10.00 per share anchored by existing and new investors – including Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC, Inclusive Capital, and Novus Capital Corporation.

“It’s far past time for American agriculture to change,” said AppHarvest Founder & CEO Jonathan Webb. “The pandemic has revealed just how fragile our food system is, and we’re working at the forefront of changing so much that’s wrong with the status quo.”

The plethora of ways that AppHarvest is different than traditional agriculture includes the following:

The Morehead farm is designed to reduce water usage by 90% compared to traditional

open-field agriculture due to a unique circular irrigation system that pairs with a 10-acre rainwater retention pond. Because the system uses only rainwater, the farm is designed to eliminate the scourge of agricultural runoff, which contributes to toxic algae blooms. By locating in Appalachia, the company is within a day’s drive to nearly 70% of the U.S. population, reducing transportation costs by up to 80% compared to existing growers in Mexico and the Southwestern U.S.

The company’s first farm benefits from being located in water-rich Kentucky, which has seen record rainfall in recent years. That’s in contrast to America’s vegetable production concentration in Arizona and California, states that continue to confront water scarcity and climate disruptions.

AppHarvest has strong relationships with leading AgTech universities and companies in the Netherlands, which is the world’s AgTech leader. Despite having a land mass roughly the size

of Eastern Kentucky, the country is the world’s second-largest agricultural exporter behind only the U.S.

AppHarvest’s investors include Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Inclusive Capital Partners, Equilibrium, Narya Capital, Lupa Systems, Breyer Capital, and Endeavor Catalyst. Board members include food icon Martha Stewart, Narya Capital Co-Founder and Partner JD Vance, Impossible Foods Chief Financial Officer David Lee, and impact investor Jeff Ubben.

AppHarvest's brand partners include Lee®, the iconic apparel brand known for its timeless denim style and innovative apparel. The companies today announced a collaboration for Lee to be the official and exclusive denim provider for AppHarvest employees. Lee is providing purposefully designed and crafted workwear for AppHarvest’s 300+ employees. Both brands align on their commitment to using innovation to further sustainable practices, particularly around water, as Lee has worked to revamp the way indigo is dyed, increasing its use of Indigood™ foam dying technology to virtually eliminate water from the process.

Supporting quotes

Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark: “I believe AppHarvest’s farm will be transformational for our region. The investment that AppHarvest has made in this project, and is making in its workers, is admirable and shows why everyone is so excited to join the company.”

Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown: “It has been incredible to watch how AppHarvest has united our community, Morehead State University, and the Rowan County campus of Maysville Community and Technical College. AppHarvest’s investment in education has been tremendous, from purchasing a

high-tech container farm for our high school students to connecting our university with leading AgTech universities in The Netherlands.”

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest is an applied technology company building some of the world’s largest indoor farms in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology and is addressing key issues including improving access for all to nutritious food, farming more sustainably, building a home-grown food supply, and increasing investment in Appalachia. The Company’s 60-acre Morehead, KY facility is among the largest indoor farms in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.appharvest.com/.

