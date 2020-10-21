EDISON, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), announces the hiring of New York based speciality boutique investment bank, Spencer Clarke LLC, to provide corporate finance services.



“We are extremely excited to work with Reid Drescher from Spencer Clarke LLC,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce, “he has great relationships with major financial institutions and will help us with strategic investors to implement a powerful corporate finance plan to enhance shareholder value.”

“We are sitting in the proverbial catbird seat right now as we are about to launch two of the most significantely important cybersecurity technologies, both born from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic, video conferencing has become the new normal way for people and company’s to communicate,” says George Waller our EVP.

“Our SafeVchat is the industry’s most secure video conferencing platform which includes five-levels of meeting security, while our PrivacyLok will protect your privacy data on any windows computer. Not only will PrivacyLok protect you while using StrikeForce’s SafeVchat, it will also protect you when using any other video conferencing system, i.e. Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams, BlueJeans and others. We added Reid Drescher, our investment banker, to assist public and private companies at their inflection point by adding value above and beyond a capital infusion,” says Kay.

“This is a very exciting time for StrikeForce,” says Kay, “we were just awarded an international patent for our MobileTrust mobile security bundle, we have several additional patents that are pending, we are close to launching two of the industry’s most important cyber security products and now we hired Spencer Clarke LLC to help us grow financially & strategically. While It took us longer to get to this point then we all would have liked, the key thing to remember is that we are here now.”

“Protecting data is at an all-time high that you shouldn’t be up all night worrying about your next data or privacy breach, leave that job to us. Your privacy is your business, protecting it is ours,” says Kay.

For more information, or, to sign-up for our PrivacyLok & SafeVchat beta programs please visit us at: www.safevchat.com or, www.strikeforcetech.com/privacylok.

About StrikeForceTechnologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the impact of COVID-19, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

