Rising investments in cybersecurity technology and increasing capitalization on the adoption of web browser security software by players in the BFSI industry drive the growth of the global browser isolation software market.However, the lack of awareness in developing countries hinders the growth of the market in a few applications.



Despite limitations, increasing number of SMEs, growing incidences of partnerships and acquisitions among market players, and rising focus on lowering the cost of browser isolation software are among the major factors anticipated to bolster the growth of the browser isolation software market during the forecast period.



Industries such as manufacturing, transportation & logistics, IT & telecommunication, and BFSI are witnessing a significant rise in the number of SMEs and emerging companies.SMEs assume they are less prone to cyberattacks due to their company size; the hackers take an advantage of this misconception and penetrate into the networks of SMEs, causing substantial loss of data.



In the era of digitization, most of the industry players drive their business operations with the use of the internet.Emerging companies and SMEs across industries are learning the consequences of data breaches from large enterprises, which have experienced cyberattacks.



Owing to this, emerging companies and SMEs are extensively monetizing on cybersecurity solutions to secure data from cyberattackers. Also, with the exponential rise in the browser usage among SMEs and emerging companies, the need for browser security escalates rapidly, which, in turn, boosts the growth of the browser isolation software market.



The browser isolation software market is segmented into deployment, enterprise size, and end-use industry.Based on deployment, the market is further bifurcated into cloud and on-premise.



The cloud segment represented the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period.Based on enterprise size, the market is subsegmented into SMEs and large enterprises, and in 2019, the large enterprises segment accounted for a significant share in the global browser isolation software market.



Based on end-use industry, the market is further categorized into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, manufacturing, and others. The BFSI segment represented the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period.



The overall browser isolation software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the browser isolation software market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global browser isolation software market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the browser isolation software market.

A few major players operating in the global browser isolation software market are Authentic8, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Cyberinc; Ericom Software.; Kasm Technologies; Menlo Security, Inc.; Bitdefender; Broadcom, Inc.; WebGap Inc.; and Bromium Inc.

