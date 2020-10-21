Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Plain Water Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK plain water market declined by 3.1% in 2019 to 3,513 million litres following years of consecutive growth. The drop in sales was attributed primarily to sustained negative media coverage around plastic and the summer weather of 2019 was much more mixed than in 2018 which had significantly boosted sales the previous year.



This report investigates all significant factors shaping the plain water market, featuring detailed insights and data by sector and segment, and company and brand volume sales.



New for this year: volumes through coolers removed to give an exceptional view of the small pack market (under 10l); innovation segment; legislation and water stewardship segments overhauled by Water & Environment experts.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Macro Overview



2. Sector Performance



3. UK Plain Water Market



4. UK Plain Water Packaging



5. UK Plain Water Distribution



6. UK Plain Water Companies and Brands



7. UK Plain Water Producers



8. UK Plain Water Exports



9. UK Plain Water Imports



10. UK Plain Still and Sparkling Water Consumption



11. UK Plain Still Water Brands



12. UK Plain Sparkling Water Brands



13. UK Plain Retailer Own Label Water



14. UK Mineral Water Consumption



15. UK Spring Water Consumption



16. UK Glass Packaged Plain Water



17. UK Plastic Packaged Plain Water



18. UK Plain Water Consumer



19. UK Plain Water Value



20. Ongoing Challenges

20.1 Environmental

20.2 Carbon Footprint

20.3 Water Footprint

20.4 Lightweighting

20.5 Recycling

20.6 Deposit Return Schemes

20.7 Tap Water

20.8 Industry Consolidation

20.9 Portfolio Diversity

20.10 Consumer Confidence and Education

20.11 Retailer Perception

20.12 Stock Control and Supply

20.13 Price Pressures



21. Innovation



22. Water Stewardship



23. Legislation

23.1 Natural Mineral Water, Spring Water and Bottled Drinking Water - Current Situation (2015 Onwards)

23.2 Natural Mineral Water, Spring Water and Bottled Drinking Water - Historical Timeline (To 2015)

23.3 Abstraction Licensing



24. Forecast to 2024



Appendix 1 - Definitions and Symbols



Appendix 2 - Target Group Index (TGI)



Appendix 3 - Leading Company Profiles

Ag Barr Plc

Berrington Pure Spring Water Company

Brecon Mineral Water

Britvic Plc

Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola Hbc Northern Ireland

Danone Waters (UK & Ireland) Ltd

Harrogate Water Brands Ltd

Highland Spring Group

Hildon Ltd

Montgomery Spring Water Company

Nestle Waters UK Ltd

One Water - Global Ethics Ltd

Prince's Gate Spring Water

Princes Soft Drinks

Radnor Hills Mineral Water Company Ltd

Refresco Beverages

Roxane (Uk)

Shepley Spring Ltd



