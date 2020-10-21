Portland, Oregon, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software, the leading growth marketing automation platform, today announced its integration with Zoom to debut the most streamlined, completely embedded workflow for webinar marketing automation to date. In a time where marketers need to reach socially distant audiences and execute more webinar campaigns than ever, there’s a massive need for a solution that can optimize behavioral scoring and work in tandem with larger marketing strategies. Act-On’s integration with Zoom is filling that void.





Following Act-On’s roll-out of the Automated Journey Builder earlier this month, this integration is an innovation designed to cut out redundant processes--from building workflows to behavior-based follow-ups--and allow marketers work smarter, not harder. Unlike other integrations with the Zoom platform, Act-On’s integration will not only enable marketers to seamlessly promote and manage Zoom webinars from within the Act-On platform, it will do so with features unmatched by competitors:

Automated workflows. Marketers can automatically pull contact lists and send invites, as well as track invite opens, click-through rates, registrations and attendance. This set-it-and-forget-it visibility into webinar campaigns allows marketers to score behaviors like never before.

Integrated marketing campaigns. Marketers increasingly view webinars as essential to any successful marketing strategy and want to see their marketing automation platform work holistically with their webinar solution. Act-On’s Zoom webinars integration ensures marketers can create, execute, and measure complete marketing campaigns.

Predesigned, customizable content. Act-On reduces friction by enabling marketers to create, send, and replicate campaign communications with predesigned or custom webinar messaging, ensuring brand alignment across all marketing communications.





“Our best-in-class, easy-to-use webinar integration not only makes the marketer’s job easier, it’s backed by powerful marketing automation features that drive stellar customer experiences, boost ROI, and grow businesses,” says Aaron Johnson, chief product officer at Act-On. “In the wake of the pandemic, a truly holistic webinar marketing solution couldn’t be more timely. We are pleased to provide this new medium for audience engagement and we can’t wait to see how our customers benefit from it.”





Long before COVID-19 hit, savvy marketers were already adopting webinar campaigns into their strategies. Fast forward to today and this tactic is more than just a smart move -- it’s a necessity. In fact, a recent report from B2B marketing publisher Aggregage found 65% of marketing professionals plan to reallocate some or most of their live event budgets to online events to mitigate losses due to the pandemic.





Act-On customer J.W. Pepper & Son says the integration not only bolsters the platform’s overall user experience, it optimizes their marketing automation engine and reduces redundancies.





"We're super excited for the new Act-On/Zoom integration,” said Andrea Pelloquin, events manager at J.W. Pepper & Son. “In the past, we've had to do all of this manual work behind the scenes and then import it into Act-On, so this saves us a ton of time and makes us far more efficient and effective.”





Act-On’s powerful marketing automation platform empowers modern marketers focused on growing their businesses, delivering exceptional brand experiences, and driving personalized product engagement.





Visit Act-On’s all-new website to learn more about its growth marketing solutions and platform.





###





About Act-On Software

Act-On Software is the world’s growth marketing leader, offering solutions that empower marketers to move beyond the lead and engage targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can strategize smart, effective solutions to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. For more information, visit Act-On Software.

Attachment

Taylor Maurits Matter Communications for Act-On Software 916-690-0956 act-on@matternow.com