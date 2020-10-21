CLINTON, Conn., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenyon International, Inc., a specialty electric grill and cooktop manufacturer, today announces its first-ever mobile app, Cook With Kenyon. The app offers customers an inside look into nearly 100 recipes that were developed using a range of Kenyon grills. Utilizing key features from these specialty grills, such as the drip trays and attachable griddle, the recipes are best suited for Kenyon’s line of indoor and outdoor electric grills. The always current and ever-evolving recipe feed keeps everything fresh, and will turn any griller into a BBQ genius. In addition, the app will feature manuals for every Kenyon grill so users can easily learn the ins and outs of the products they own.



The recipes were meticulously developed with easy preparation and clean up in mind, and span from traditional grilled meals such as loaded burgers and chicken skewers, to unique dishes like grilled plums with whipped ricotta and Luxardo cherries. Customers will see a breakdown of ingredients needed to prepare these recipes on any Kenyon Grill.

“We have such a talented group of recipe developers at Kenyon, and we knew that this expert insight would resonate well with our customers,” said Phil Williams, president at Kenyon International Inc. “We developed the app and recipes to encourage our customers to think outside the box, and continue to elevate their experience while using our grills. We’re thrilled to provide easy access not only to these delicious recipes, but also our wide selection of grilling manuals so our customers can learn more about the product features while recreating recipes right from home.”

With the introduction of the Cook With Kenyon app, Kenyon continues its dedication to product ingenuity and its mission to provide top-of-the-line customer experiences. The Kenyon product lines include premium electric grills and ceramic glass cooktops, designed with the latest cooking technology. Its grills are available in an assortment of portable or built-in models to fit every individual’s cooking needs.

The app is free to download through Google Play and the Apple App Store. To download the Cook With Kenyon app, visit: www.play.google.com/store/apps/kenyon or www.apps.apple.com/us/app/cook-with-kenyon

About Kenyon

Kenyon, located on the Connecticut shoreline, manufactures a line of powerful and flame free electric grills. The company consistently surpasses challenging engineering concepts that lead their customers to a new and innovative cooking experience. Kenyon’s mission is to let everyone in on the fun of grilling as their electric grills are ideal for places that restrict the usage of gas and charcoal grills.

