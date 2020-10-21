SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., provider of the first Event Correlation and Automation platform powered by AIOps, today announced the addition of Matt Morgan as Chief People Officer. Morgan joins the company after an 18-month period in which the company doubled in size and significantly increased investment in areas including customer success, engineering and sales.



"In the wake of the unique challenges every business has faced in 2020, we are excited to bring on a true professional who can maintain our company culture while we are still largely distributed and working remotely," said Assaf Resnick, CEO, BigPanda. "In addition, Matt will play an integral role in helping us continue our current growth trajectory, and we look forward to tapping into his vast wealth of knowledge and experience in the HR arena."

Morgan joins BigPanda in the midst of a long and successful career in both recruiting and HR. Morgan is a former Vice President of Employee Experience and Development at Pandora, and he has also held positions at companies including Nielsen, Telephia and DirecTV. He most recently worked as an HR consultant for Cityblock Health, following nearly three years as Head of People at Blend.

"Through my journey, the people I’ve met at BigPanda are among the most thoughtful and engaged I have met and I am excited to be a small part of the larger story of BigPanda,” said Morgan. “As someone who has always loved to build things, I look forward to bringing a systems-thinking approach to help build a great company and make our people successful as we enter our next stage of growth."

As BigPanda continues its quest to become a multibillion-dollar company, Morgan will drive the company’s talent strategy -- helping to create an environment where talented people want to come build a career. With a growth mindset, Morgan will work to ensure BigPanda continues to have a strong, fun and high-performing culture and to attract and develop leaders who can help the company continue its long trajectory of success.

Why BigPanda

BigPanda helps businesses prevent and resolve IT outages with their platform for Event Correlation and Automation, powered by AIOps. Without BigPanda, IT Ops and DevOps teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Nike, Marriott and Expedia rely on BigPanda to prevent outages, reduce costs, and give their teams time back for digital transformation. BigPanda helps organizations take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations by turning IT noise into insights and manual tasks into automated actions. BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Greenfield Partners and Insight Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

