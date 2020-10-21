SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced its IQgig-5G™ test system delivers test capability for small cell base stations.



Small cell base stations enhance mobile connectivity with better network coverage and higher capacity. Demand for 5G small cell base stations are growing in indoor residential and office environments as well as in high density areas.

To address the emerging small cell base station market, LitePoint offers its IQgig-5G test system, which has been updated to provide comprehensive non-signaling test coverage of small cell base stations. The test system enables small cell waveform generation and analysis and 5G millimeter wave radio technologies. The tester provides an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) and allows for real time RF parametric analysis for small cell products.

LitePoint’s IQgig-5G test system can easily be deployed in either a development lab or production floor, allowing manufacturers to quickly and accurately perform critical transmit (TX) and receive (RX) measurements, delivering the speed, reliability and performance required for high-volume manufacturing.

IQgig-5G is a fully integrated, versatile multiband millimeter wave (mmWave) non-signaling test solution and the first of its kind to support all 5G FR2 frequencies within a 23-45GHz range. All signal generation, analysis, processing, and RF front-end switching is self-contained inside a single chassis. The one-box design makes it simple to set up, use and maintain in order to achieve reliable measurements.

“Small cell demand is growing rapidly as OEM’s and carriers are looking to accelerate small cell production. As the 5G small cell product designs continue to increase complexity in radio technologies, this makes manufacturing test a very high priority,” said Rex Chen, Director of Strategic Business Development at LitePoint. “The recent update to our IQgig-5G test system is designed to deliver cost-efficient small cell manufacturing test to ensure 5G small cells can deliver the quality that end users expect.”

For more information, visit https://www.litepoint.com/products/iqgig-5g/.

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. LitePoint is also at the forefront of testing the burgeoning world of connected devices…the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, contact:

Andrew Blanchard

Investor Relations, Teradyne

978.370.2425

investorrelations@teradyne.com