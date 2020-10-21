SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today provided the update of its junior ELT business.



Meten Junior ELT (“Junior ELT”) is committed to providing high-quality ELT services to children and teenagers from three to 18 years of age in China. Junior ELT’s service comprehensively covers all stages of English language learning, including interest cultivation in the enlightenment stage of English learning, the close-loop learning of input to output in systematic English learning, and improvement of concentration and test scores, all of which make Junior ELT the first choice for an increasing number of urban elite families.

During the enlightenment stage of English learning, Junior ELT selects the most suitable textbooks published by Oxford University Press for non-English-speaking children. The story theme of each unit is close to real life, which helps students understand the language and use it daily. The curriculum at this stage adheres to the concept of holistic education, and uses language as the carrier to fully advance the comprehensive development of students in multiple dimensions, such as sports and emotions. Meanwhile, Junior ELT provides ELT services in small-class mode, which only consists of six to 12 students. With such class sizes that are rarely adopted in offline junior English training institutions, every students can fully interact with their teachers and classmates, which enables him/her to learn English more effectively.

Junior ELT has a Meten Children course for the students in the middle and lower grades of China’s public elementary schools. This course uses the original “English as a second language” (“ESL”) textbooks published by Cambridge University Press to teach students both English and different ways of thinking. Most teachers of this course are full-time foreign teachers from European and North American countries. These foreign teachers will teach leadership, presentation, and reading lessons to cultivate children’s leadership. All courses are designed to achieve a close-loop from input to output. We believe students will benefit enormously from the course and be able to express themselves confidently in English.

Junior ELT also has a Meten Teens course for students from grades four to nine in China’s public schools. Like many top private schools in China, Junior ELT uses the original international ESL textbooks published by Cambridge University Press and most of teachers hold both the Teaching Knowledge Test (TKT) certificate and the Certificate in English Language Teaching to Adults (CELTA) certificate. The course focuses not only on the improvement of the students' comprehensive ability, but also on their ability to meet the requirements of public schools at all stages of English language learning.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in January 2020, Junior ELT has moved offline classes online to ensure students can continue their study without interruption. In the meantime, Junior ELT has provided three series of “learning courses” for more than 20,000 students across China, and successfully experimented with paid online courses for the first time. During the epidemic, students enjoyed various learning check-in and online course services, which also laid a good foundation for business recovery after China successfully contained the epidemic.

At the beginning of May 2020, Junior ELT first resumed offline courses in Nantong and Changsha successively, and the remaining offline learning centers of Junior ELT began to resume operation gradually. The Junior ELT business in each city has thus gradually recovered, and the actual business performance has returned to the same level compared to the same period last year. Effective curriculum product design, high-quality Chinese and foreign teachers, and good pre- and after-school services enable Junior ELT to recover or even beat its performance during the same period last year.

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.

The Company is committed to improving the overall English language competence and competitiveness of the Chinese population to keep abreast of the rapid development of globalization. Its experienced management is focused on further developing its digital platform and expanding its network of learning centers to deliver a continually evolving service offerings to a growing number of students across China.

