TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has selected IVANS Submissions to automate the end-to-end commercial lines submissions process. In partnership with Indio, IVANS Submissions will enable the insurer to provide quicker cycle times by digitally receiving risk information directly within their policy administration system.

“The independent insurance agency channel is key to our distribution strategy, and we want to ensure that we are collaborating with our partner agents to innovate and pilot new capabilities in our rapidly changing environment,” said Willard T. Lee, senior vice president, deputy chief information officer at The Hanover. “IVANS Submissions will allow us to improve the commercial lines submissions process, automating data exchange between systems and eliminating the time consuming, paper-based back-and-forth between the customer, agent and underwriter.”

IVANS Submissions automates submissions data exchange between agency and insurer systems. In conjunction with Indio, a cloud-based insurance application and renewal software, insurers can digitize unique forms to ensure that required risk information is captured by agents and customers and then is immediately available to underwriters, eliminating the historical back-and-forth to obtain missing data and attachments. IVANS Submissions provides API choice for insurers to manage the submissions data exchange and connect to their policy administration system, portals and other third-party applications to best meet their technology needs. Connected to the vast IVANS network of agencies, IVANS Submissions enables insurers to efficiently reach the right agents with the right products to increase ease of doing business and drive the most profitable premium growth.

“Commercial lines submissions has historically been a tedious and lengthy process between insurers and their agency partners, requiring many touchpoints to send and receive all of the correct information to begin a submission request,” said Thad Bauer, vice president and general manager, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “We are excited to work with The Hanover as a leading insurer embracing digital distribution to automate the commercial lines submissions process, allowing a seamless exchange of data and giving more transparency into the submissions process to reduce the time and effort for the insurer, as well as its agents and customers.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

