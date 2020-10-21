Dallas, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Fluid Management and Visualization Systems Market, by Product (Instruments and Accessories), Application (Urology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Cardiology, and Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on Fluid Management & Visualization Systems market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic as 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Fluid Management & Visualization Systems market have been studied in detail.

The global Fluid Management and Visualization Systems market was valued at USD 8.38 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2020 to 2028. In countries such as the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain, business growth is also driven by a favorable reimbursement scenario. Growing penetration by private health insurance companies in emerging Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) countries is expected to play a key role in serving these regions as the most lucrative markets for manufacturers operating in the industry for fluid control and visualization systems

Geographically, the majority share of the global demand for fluid control and visualization applications was held by North America, followed by Europe, which was the second largest geographic demand. These two regions are both expected to hold their position in the coming few years.

The global fluid management and visualization systems market has been bifurcated based on Product, application and region. In terms of Product the market is divided into Instrument, Accessories. On the basis of application, the segment is divided into Urology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Cardiology, and Others.

Key players serving the global market include Ecolab, Inc. Angiodynamics, Inc., Serres, Hologic, Inc., Traubco LLC, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic plc, among other prominent players.

