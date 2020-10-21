Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė”
Management board convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (“Ignitis grupė” or the Company) company code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius to be held on Thursday, 12 November 2020, at 10.00 a.m. (Vilnius time). The meeting will be held at Artis Centrum Hotel, Totorių st. 23, Vilnius, Lithuania.
The doors open at 9.15 a.m. (Vilnius time) and closes 9.55 a.m. (Vilnius time). The shareholders of the Company intending to participate in the meeting shall have a personal ID document /passport. An authorized representative shall have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. The natural person’s power of attorney shall be notarized.
The agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting is:
The agenda with proposed resolutions are further described in the enclosed notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
The Company, taking into account the situation regarding the spread of coronavirus:
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt
