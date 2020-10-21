Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, announced this week that Kenneth E. Collins had been hired as NPI’s new Executive Vice President.

“We are excited at working with Ken Collins once again,” Gould said. “Ken and I worked together in the early 2000s when NPI helped stock Amazon’s new health and wellness category.”

Gould said Collins has a history of sales success in sports nutrition and consumer goods.

“Ken has worked 20 years in sports nutrition,” Gould said. “He was director of sales for Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the largest sports nutrition company in the world, and, before that, he spent 15 years at BOSS/Muscle Foods USA in top sales, purchasing, and operations.”

Collins said he is looking forward to the next chapter of his professional life with NPI.

“It is great reuniting with Mitch and Jeff Fernandez (president of NPI) after all these years,” Collins said. “We worked with Jeff, who was a buyer for Amazon at a critical juncture in the online giant’s history when it was expanding beyond electronics and books. How many people can say they helped place hundreds of health and wellness brands onto Amazon’s brand new category.”

Collins comes to Nutritional Products International with two decades of experience in the sports nutrition industry, a major focus at NPI.

“Half of my life has been spent working in and building relationships in the bodybuilding and sports nutrition industry,” Collins said. “With integrity, honesty, and trust, I have built a reputation across multiple sports nutrition channels, including vendors, customers, and competitors alike.”

With NPI, Collins’ major responsibilities will be client management and working with buyers from brick-and-mortar and online e-commerce retail outlets.

“When you combine the years of experience that Jeff, Ken, and I have in the retail industry, you will be hard-pressed to find anyone that can compete with us,” Gould said. “Ken’s contacts in the sports nutrition industry make a difference.”

Fernandez said NPI is fortunate to have Collins as part of its team.

“I have known Ken for about 15 years,” Fernandez said. “Not only is Ken a professional, but he is a professional who produces results.”

Collins has been married to his wife, Barbara, for 21 years, and they have a 16-year-old daughter, Jenna. When he is not calling clients or retail buyers, Collins is an avid sports fan who follows the New York sports teams, the Yankees and Jets, and bleeds blue and white for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

NPI is a one-stop global brand marketing company for health, wellness, and beauty companies. The Boca-Raton-based company works with domestic and international brands that want to expand their presence in the United States or enter the world’s major consumer market for the first time. NPI provides expertise regarding U.S. Custom and FDA regulations, logistics, sales professionals, and a marketing team for its clients.

Gould created the “Evolution of Distribution” system that brings all the services companies need to succeed in the U.S. under NPI auspices.

