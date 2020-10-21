New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Finger Food Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type and Distribution Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978052/?utm_source=GNW



Finger foods are small pieces of food that infants and babies can hold and eat easily.These food products are known for their nutritional value and convenience in consumption.



These include fruit flavored sweet finger food along with the savory forms such as puffs, breadsticks, biscuits, and wafers as well as fruit and vegetable-based finger foods.Latest technological innovations have allowed manufacturers to push the limits of baby food, into finger foods.



Change in working demographics and adoption of modern lifestyles along with rise in disposable income have resulted in an increase in demand for baby finger food.



Based on product type, the baby finger food market is segmented into prepared, dried, and others. The prepared segment led the baby finger food market with the highest market share in 2019.Prepared form of baby finger food are food products which are ready to serve and convenient food options. Such type of products requires no further cooking and can be directly be consumed by the babies is a fresh food. Rapid urbanization along with change in working demographics have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, leading to surging demand for prepared baby finger foods products. The ease and convenience provided by these baby products offer parents lesser time in manual preparation of baby foods and simultaneously take care of the babies, which are anticipated to drive the market in the forecast period.



Geographically, the baby finger food market is segmented into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2019, North America held the largest share of the global baby finger food market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



The largest market share of the region is primarily attributed to rise in production and consumption of baby finger food in developed and developing economies of North America.The region is witnessing increased demand from the US due to rising health consciousness, growing focus toward child nutrition, and strengthening brand marketing as well as increasing number of working women.



Increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles are propelling the demand for packaged baby foods in North America.Rise in modernization, coupled with increase in Internet users, is further driving the growth of online channels selling baby finger food.



Moreover, the trend of online shopping is on the rise owing to ease of accessibility. This trend is anticipated to positively impact the expansion of the baby finger food market in North America.



The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide.As of September2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The food & beverages industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions, such as office and factory shutdown, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak.



Kraft-Heinz, Inc.; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.; HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG; Lotus Bakeries Corporate; Hero Group; Little Dish; Nestlé SA; Annabel Karmel Group Holdings Limited; Piccolo; and Dana Dairy Group are among the major players operating in the global baby finger food market.



The overall global baby finger food market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the global baby finger food market.

