Kitchener, Waterloo, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Binghamton University has selected the Brightspace platform as its learning management system. In total, 17,000 students, educators and administrators will transition to Brightspace from another platform.

Binghamton University is the top-rated public university in New York State and is a part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. It attracts students from over a hundred countries and places special emphasis on cultural and intellectual exchange. It’s also a highly regarded centre for research.

“We’re a very student-centered university, so we wanted to find the most advanced learning management system on the market,” said Paula Russell, Senior Director, Center for Learning and Teaching at Binghamton University. “After a review of the options, it was clear to us that Brightspace was the best solution for our students, faculty and administration.”

According to Binghamton, D2L’s Brightspace platform offered several advantages:

Ease of Use: Reviewers found Brightspace to be intuitive and easy to use across all platforms, particularly mobile.

: Binghamton took particular note of D2L’s commitment to accessibility, which is a top priority for them as they work to meet the unique needs of a diverse group of end users. A True Partnership: D2L’s commitment to continual improvement and working as a true partner with educators stood out as a clear advantage for Brightspace.

“Binghamton is a leading university in New York State and has been called the best public university in the Northeast, and we couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with them,” said Lee Poteck, Vice President Education at D2L. “We share their commitment to offering students the most innovative and engaging learning experience possible, no matter where they are in the world.”

