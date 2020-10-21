Ørsted will release its results for the first nine months and Q3 of 2020 on 28 October 2020. The results will expectedly be released at 8.00 CET.



An earnings call for investors and analysts will be held at 14.00 CET on the same day.

Dial in numbers for the earnings call:

DK: +45 8233 3194

UK: +44 333 300 9274

US: +1 833 526 8398



The earnings call can be followed live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/79p2v9ea



Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:

orsted.com/en/Financial-reports-and-presentations



The interim report will be available for download at:

orsted.com/en/Financial-reports-and-presentations



For further information

Media Relations

Ulrik Frøhlke

+45 99 55 95 60

ulrfr@orsted.dk

Investor Relations

Allan Bødskov Andersen

+45 99 55 79 96

alban@orsted.dk

Ørsted’s vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights’ 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,000 people. Ørsted’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

