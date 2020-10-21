ALLENWOOD, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Car ownership comes with a lot of maintenance duties. With regular servicing and unexpected repairs, some cars are money guzzlers in their own right. At times, the maintenance/repair expenses tend to shoot through the ceiling and drain your pockets dry.



And this is when you start looking for options outside your dealership, preferably a wholesale car part supplier, to reduce the financial strain while still managing to keep your car alive.

The biggest challenge, however, is to locate a wholesale car part supplier in your area. There’s no point driving a hundred miles to procure a part for your car, and neither does it make sense to pay a lot of money towards shipping and handling.

So, this is where PartsGeek truly shines.

PartsGeek is an online supplier of car parts and accessories, operating since 2008. The store has the widest selection of car parts for all models and makes, delivering across the US and overseas.

Here’s why you should buy from PartsGeek.

There’s something for everyone

Whether you are looking for an OEM part or a replacement aftermarket part for your car, you will find it on PartsGeek.com . PartsGeek stocks millions of parts at any given point, which means availability will never be a problem.

Wholesale prices

If you drive a high-end German car that makes you run from post to pillar for cheap parts, PartsGeek is where you will find the much-needed respite.

With hundreds of dollars off the sticker price, you can buy genuine or aftermarket parts for your car without having to loosen the purse strings.

Prompt Shipping

When your car breaks down, you can’t wait for days on end for your part to arrive, especially if it’s your daily. PartsGeek will ship the part on the same day of placing the order.

This means you should get your part delivered as soon as possible. Also, if you don’t see the part fitting your car, you can return it within 30 days -- that’s a no-question asked warranty.

Hard-to-find parts

Some parts are always out of stock at the local store or they didn’t have them in the first place. If you drive one of those rare cars that give you a tough time with part availability, PartsGeek has got you covered. Don’t believe us? See it for yourself.

Visit Partsgeek.com now.

Contact -

Company: Parts Geek, LLC

Contact Person: John Brown

Email: webmaster@partsgeek.com

Website: https://www.partsgeek.com