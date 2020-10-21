New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Joints Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Material, Application, End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978051/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of joint repair therapieshinder the growth of the market.



Obesity has significant effects on the musculoskeletal system of the patient, leading to degeneration of bones and ligaments.Moreover, the condition, along with other major factors, is strongly allied with the increased risk of bone fractures and loss of bone density.



In addition, according to a study published by NCBI in 2017, obesity has the well-established link to total joint arthroplasty. Also, with the growth of obesity, TKA and TJA are estimated to show considerable growth during the forecast period.



According to the study published by the WHO (World Health Organization) in 2020, the frequency of obesity among the worldwide population has tripled since past four decades.Furthermore, according to the same study, 38 million children below 5 years of age were overweight in 2019 worldwide.



This massive prevalence of obesity is likely to have an impact on the bone and joint conditions. For instance, according to a study published by the CDC (Centers of Disease Control and Prevention); the prevalent cases of obesity grew from around 30.5% to 42.4% during past two decades in the US. Overweight conditions among general populations are expected to accelerate the number of joint replacement surgeries. For instance, according to a study published on NCBI in 2016, in UK around 56% of patients who underwent TKA were obese. Such association between obesity and bone degeneration is anticipated to drive the market growth by 2027.



Based ontype, the artificial joints marketis segmented into cemented joints and non-cemented joints.The cemented joints segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on material, the market is segmented into ceramics, alloys, oxinium, and others. Based on application, the artificial joints market is segmented into knee, artificial joints of hip, artificial joints of shoulder, and others. On the basis ofend user,the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and other end users.



The World Health Organization (WHO), National Osteoporosis Foundation, Stanford Children’s Health,Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), andJournal of Rheumatology,along with company websites, are a few of the major primary and secondary sources cited while preparing this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978051/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001