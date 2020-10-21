BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To :       Regulation Department,  Euronext  Dublin

Date:   21 October 2020

1.Name of applicant:   Irish Continental Group plc
2.Name of scheme:  ICG Share Option Plans
3.Period of return:                             From:  18 April 2020  to  17 October 2020
4.Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,027,000 ICG Units
5.Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):


Nil
6.Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:Nil
7.Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,027,000 ICG Units


Name of contact:Tom Corcoran
Telephone number of contact:+353 1 607 5700