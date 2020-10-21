QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelmine Canada (« Stelmine ») (STH-TSXV) is pleased to report the completion of the exploration program undertaken on its Trieste property and is awaiting with much anticipation the return of the gold analyses. Past exploration programs demonstrated that Gold is associated with Iron Formation (IF). Results from previous years demonstrated the association of gold with Iron Formations (FF).The Trieste property is located in the Trieste greenstone belt within the La Grande geological Sub-province near the contact with the metasedimentary Opinaca Sub-province, James Bay Territory, Quebec. The area constitutes one of the most prospective terranes for discovering gold mineralization.



All the objectives pursued by the work program were achieved:

Field work continued in the northeastern portion of the property where a gold-bearing Iron Formation (IF) is exposed for nearly 6 km. Geologists from Stelmine proceeded to establish a geological regional map of the area surrounding the IF. A new channel sampling extended the one completed in 2018.





Samples from basal till (8 in all) were extracted from the ground surrounding the iron formations and were shipped to the laboratory for separation of heavy mineral concentrates and the identification of gold grains.



Past exploration work completed over the last years allowed the mapping of folded magnetic iron formations (oxide and silicate facies) interlayered with metasedimentary and mafic to intermediate metavolcanic rocks (amphibolites). The iron formations also contain chert horizons. The amphibolites are invaded by gabbroic sills. The gold mineralization occurs within the IF containing magnetite, grunerite, garnet and sulphides (pyrite, pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite and chalcopyrite) and crosscut by sulphide-bearing quartz veins.

Main assay results

Channel sampling yielding 2.81 g/t Au over 1 m (2018).

(2017- composite sample near the IF).

The Trieste property is formed of 129 claims 100% owned by Stelmine Canada.

The technical contents of this release were prepared and approved by Michel Boily, PhD, geo, a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stelmine

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company which concentrates its activities in the Province of Québec. Stelmine holds 843 claims spanning 438 km2 on the eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin, which contains zones with a high potential for gold deposit discovery in geological contexts like the one leading to discovery of the Eleonore Mine. Its capital stock consists of 37,324,046 issued and outstanding shares.

Forward-looking statements

