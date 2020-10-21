NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network today announces the winners of its annual Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards, sponsored by Siemens Digital Industries Software. The awards honor global aerospace and defense programs and projects, their leaders and their teams for excellence in executing their work to create value, adapt to complexity, and organizational excellence validated by quality processes, people development, tools and leadership.



Developed in 2004, the Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards were established by industry executives to share lessons learned and best practices, thus improving program performance across the aerospace and defense industry. To date, more than 430 programs have been evaluated by teams of program management leaders from industry, the Defense Department and academia.

“There is no doubt that the past year has been one of extremes for the aerospace and defense industry, and at the front of the line in dealing with challenges have been the program managers who design, build and sustain the systems and services delivered to their customers,” said Greg Hamilton, president of Aviation Week Network. “This year’s winners demonstrate the best in bringing unique and innovative practices and approaches to solving some of the toughest problems, here on Earth and in exploration of new economies and science beyond Earth.”

Members of the Program Excellence Awards evaluation team are Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Defense Acquisition University, Elbit Systems of America, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman, Parsons and Raytheon Technologies.

Winners were announced at the Aviation Week DefenseChain Conference held virtually over Aviation Week Network’s growing digital platform on Oct. 20-21.

Winners of the 2020 Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards are:

Special Projects

Lockheed Martin Orion Ascent Abort Two-Launch Abort System

Roger McNamara, Director (Ret), Orion Launch Abort System

Supply Chain Design & Development

Honeywell Aerospace Micro Power Unit

Laurel Huffman, Senior Program Manager

Supply Chain Sustainment

Collins Aerospace Extravehicular Mobility Unit for NASA

Greg Stonesifer, Program Director, EVA Space Operations

OEM System Design and Development

Lockheed Martin Space Fence

Robert Condren, Senior Program Manager

OEM Production

Raytheon Missiles and Defense Standard Missile-3 1B Production

Sharon A. Walk, Program Director

OEM Sustainment

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Gray Eagle UAS Sustainment

T.J. Nagle, Program Director

Finalists and winners received awards during the virtual event and winners are featured in Aviation Week & Space Technology’s October 26th issue and in www.AviationWeek.com.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Sisk

Director, Marketing Communications

Aviation Week Network

+1 860.495.5498

elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com



