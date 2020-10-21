Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snaidero USA has re-opened its New York Flagship showroom after completing an ambitious redesign that ushers in a new direction for the company.

After several decades of activity in North America that saw Snaidero USA become the #1 importer of European kitchens, company Founder and President, Dario Snaidero envisioned a new style of showroom. He wanted a concept that would represent the ultimate expression of Made-in-Italy design – and the “dolce vita” lifestyle that comes with it - through the company’s three high-end collections. This means not just the kitchens that Snaidero USA has come to be recognized for, but also its growing complementary offering of luxury baths, sideboards, closet systems, and interior doors.

The almost 5,000 sq. ft. million-dollar redesign of the A&D Building-based showroom was put in the hands of award-winning Italian architect, Mario Mazzer, who approached it as if “writing a story” where “objects express the deep and intimate meaning of our being and way of living.” The result is a space that makes visitors feel like they are walking through a sophisticated ambience.

Every detail contributes to the emotional energy of the environment. The chosen materials are a feast of textures that arouse the senses, reflecting modern trends and creating a unifying thread from one display to the next: from the Venetian Terrazzo, brass, and satin aluminum used for floors, walls, archways, and fixtures to product finishes that include prestigious woods, ceramic, marbles, glass, and innovative lacquers.

The Mario Mazzer Architects team handpicked the accessories for each display, opting for an eclectic mix of décor items that are minimalist but have personality and bold colors that create elegant contrasts with the rest of the space.

All but one of the ten products displayed at the showroom are new to the American market, reflecting Snaidero USA’s expanding offering for luxury homes:

“We are very proud of how Mr. Mazzer brought our brand to life through this redesign” says Snaidero USA’s CEO, Alberto Snaidero. “It gives homeowners, architects, interior designers, and developers a truly immersive space to explore the craftsmanship, materials, and functionality that our designs are known for, and help them bring their own visions to home.”

About Snaidero USA

For decades, Snaidero USA has been the exclusive distributor of Snaidero’s Italian luxury kitchen cabinets in the Americas and today, it is the leader in North American imports of European kitchen cabinets. Through a retail network of 20 showrooms, the family-owned and -operated company offers affluent and ultra-affluent homeowners the best of made-in-Italy kitchen cabinetry, designed by world-renown architects and designers such as Pininfarina, Massimo Iosa Ghini, and Michele Marcon. The kitchens, which have gathered a total of 33 international design awards (including 17 GOOD DESIGN™), are made with eco-friendly and non-toxic materials through production processes with limited impact towards the environment. Recently, Snaidero USA added the ELEGANTE Bespoke and Living collections to the Snaidero kitchen offering. The new collections include a line of ultra-luxury kitchen cabinetry designed exclusively for the Americas, plus high-end bathroom vanities, the Riquadro luxury storage systems, closet systems, and internal doors. All products are made in Italy.

Snaidero USA also supplies cabinetry for the luxury multi-housing industry, partnering with top developers like Howard Hughes Corporation, Fortune International Group, Turnberry, AEG, ASPAC Developments and the CMC Group, for over 200 projects completed to date. For more information, please visit www.snaidero-usa.com. Follow @Snaiderousa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

