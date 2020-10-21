Telford, PA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dräger, an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, today announced that Frost & Sullivan has recognized the company as a global technology innovation leader in the ventilation industry.

Frost & Sullivan selected Dräger for its 2020 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award due to the company’s pioneering work to enhance patient safety and expedite recovery through innovative ventilator clinical protocols, continuous improvements in ventilation technology, and best-in-class services/support, training and continuing education. Furthermore, Dräger has significantly increased its ventilator production in 2020 to address the spike in demand driven by COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the essential need for ventilation in the treatment of critically ill patients, as well as the adverse events caused by the misuse of mechanical ventilators. During the pandemic, Frost & Sullivan analysts have been observing how the deployment of different types of ventilator models impact patient care.

“We are honored to have been chosen by Frost & Sullivan for this prestigious award,” said President and CEO for Dräger in North America, Lothar Thielen. “We would not be where we are today without our employees’ dedication to continuous improvement in technology and services, and the support of our customers in helping us address their changing needs. Whether it is the ongoing challenges of value-based care, or the immediate needs presented by the current pandemic, we are proud to stand as a trusted partner to healthcare providers and their patients.”

Frost & Sullivan acknowledges Dräger in the following areas:

Ventilator technology : “Compared to other competitors’ products, Dräger’s Evita ventilator models offer superior technology benefits for both patient safety and user flexibility.” This includes invasive and non-invasive ventilation modes, advanced technologies that support lung protection and early weaning, and secured connectivity with other devices.

: “Compared to other competitors’ products, Dräger’s Evita ventilator models offer superior technology benefits for both patient safety and user flexibility.” This includes invasive and non-invasive ventilation modes, advanced technologies that support lung protection and early weaning, and secured connectivity with other devices. Service and support : “Dräger offers comprehensive and best-in-class services for healthcare providers with respect to ventilation along with digital solutions for connected care and data insights, which many competitors are striving to match.” This includes device maintenance, IT consulting and system integration, user training, and network-based services and analysis of device data.

: “Dräger offers comprehensive and best-in-class services for healthcare providers with respect to ventilation along with digital solutions for connected care and data insights, which many competitors are striving to match.” This includes device maintenance, IT consulting and system integration, user training, and network-based services and analysis of device data. COVID-19: “Dräger has upheld its guiding principle ‘Technology for Life’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping countries around the world to maintain the functionality of critical infrastructure as well as ensuring that the demand for ventilators is met across the globe by significantly increasing its production.” Through its Intensive Care Online Network (ICON) emergency program, Dräger had made its ventilators available to hospitals in “hot spot” areas, along with online continuing education and a 24/7 real-time support.

This is the third time in three consecutive evaluation cycles that Frost & Sullivan has recognized Dräger for best practices in ventilation therapy. In 2017, Dräger won the Frost & Sullivan North American Medical Ventilation Product Leadership Award, and in 2014 the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award in the Growth Excellence Leadership category for Mechanical Ventilation Equipment.

