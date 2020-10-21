New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand from the healthcare sector, along with the growing awareness of people regarding health and safety, is driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 872.8 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends – High demand in the healthcare sector.

The Global Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market is projected to grow to USD 2.37 billion by 2027. The increasing demand for the item from the health care sector is primarily driving the market’s growth. Apart from this, growing awareness amongst people regarding health and safety as well as supportive government regulations are expected to augment the industry’s growth during the forecast period.

Nonwoven gloves are made from nonwoven fibers, which can resist wear and tear, have water-absorbing property, and can effectively prevent contamination of any sort. Materials like cotton, PP, PE, PET, and viscose are used in combinations to produce these types of gloves. These gloves find major usage in the healthcare industry. Rising health concerns amongst people is also providing a major boost to the industry. Apart from these factors, regulatory bodies like OSHA and NHS have come up with policies encouraging the usage of such disposable gloves in various medical applications.

Spunlace technology is used by most manufacturers since it reduces the cost of production, while non-soaped products are the most popular since they can effectively prevent the transmission of microorganisms. The North American region is the leading consumer of the market products due to the presence of a well-established healthcare sector.

The volatility and increasing trend of raw material prices are making the products in the market costlier. The production of these gloves requires immense investments in R&D, which further adds to the cost of producing these products. Amongst the turbulent economic situation around the world, the purchasing power of consumers may decrease. These factors are expected to act as restraints for the market’s growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a major positive impact on the growth of the market. The demand from every sector would increase significantly. Usage of gloves would become necessary for people specially engaged in outdoor activities. People would become more conscious about the spread of microorganisms and would increasingly adopt safety measures or equipment. This would create a demand-supply gap in the industry, and the major companies in the market need to respond to the situation quickly. They need to scale up their production levels and show their social responsibilities. The major players would need to strategize their operations in order to address the growing requirement for the market products.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Airlaid technology helps in producing nonwoven fabrics which are of low density and high softness. The airlaid paper, which is used in the production of nonwoven disposable gloves, is made from binders, polyesters, viscose, and natural fibers.

Pre-soaped gloves are soaked in cleaning soaps which makes it useful for cleaning of patients and providing a moisturizing effect to the skin. These gloves are useful while handling allergies or infectious diseases.

Nonwoven disposable gloves are now widely used in salons since customers are concerned about the hygiene factor.

Europe is a major importer of medical products, and it is also a manufacturing hub of superior quality, eco-friendly, efficient nonwoven disposable products.

In January 2017, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice entered into a partnership with Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare by investing heavily in Drive, which would help the company continue its organic growth strategy as well as provide enough capital for future acquisitions.

Recently Hefei Telijie Sanitary Material Co. Ltd. launched disposable washing gloves for washing clothes of patients. The product is easily disposable and has high absorbent property.

There have been a number of M&A in the industry, for instance, with Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare acquiring Sidhil Group Limited in 2017 and DuPont acquiring Desalitech Ltd in 2019.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market on the basis of technology, product, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Spunlace

Wetlaid

Airlaid

Needle Punched

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Pre-soaped

Non-soaped

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Medical

Laboratory

Household

Salons

Hotel

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia



